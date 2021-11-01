Angelina Jolie suffocates during filming in London

Angelina Jolie That doesn’t stop us from being fascinated. A week has already been put on the red carpet for the promotion of the film “The Eternal”, and the American actress confirms the gift of transforming her every look into a real fashion moment. We never thought she could wear a more stunning look than she did in Rome – a dazzling signature chain mail maxi dress Versace – The star surprises us with a new outfit to die for.

She plays a Marvel superheroine in this new film directed by ex-wife Chloe Zhao. Brad Pitt The photo was taken during filming in London in a costume befitting a Disney princess.

Valentino brand gold dress

Angelina Jolie shines on the roof before the scheduled screening in London on Wednesday night. Set against the backdrop of the English capital’s skies, the Oscar winner looked majestic in this hot couture outfit from the home’s fall-winter 2018 collection. Valentino.

Although she has given us many outfits that are very close to the body, Angelina Jolie is playing in volume this time. Made from metallic gold brocade, with hand-stitched lace, it recreates the illusion of gold leaf throughout the top of the dress. With the luxurious long skirt, we find a very reasonable balance between the blocks of clothing that would be perfect. In this Valentino costume, you never know whether you will be admiring Jolia or Bellea, but you are sure to be amazed!

© Imaxstree