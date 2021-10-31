NFL: The Bears have lost head coach Matt Nagy

Saturday, October 30, 2021. 11:01 am

(Update: Saturday, October 30, 2021. 11:24 am)

Avant-garde 49ers-Pierce

CHICAGO – Chicago Pierce head coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to NFL protocols related to the Covit-19.

Pierce released the news on Saturday, announcing that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will act as head coach against the 49ers.

Nagy said he tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday. The 43-year-old coach, who was vaccinated, announced his decision via video conference a few minutes after switching from a regular chat session.

The Bears (3-4) had four players on the Covid 19 list last week, losing 38-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Linebacker Caleb Johnson and right-taker Elijah Wilkinson added all-star linebacker Robert Quinn and halfback Jimmy Graham to the list before kick-off. Running back Damien Williams was removed from that list the day before the clash.

The Bears can count on the services of Quinn, Johnson and Wilkinson for the fight against the 49ers (2-4), but offensive lineman Jermaine Efedi was named to the COVID-19 list on Friday.