London: Discovering the Secret Bars

Oct 31, 2021 0 Comments
France2
Article written by

M. Poiso, c. Madini, L .; Southrey, n. Booty, Oh. Bryant, c. Dubrul

France televisions

Every day, starting at 5pm, the streets of London have a habit of turning into a giant bar. This time, the teams J.D. Of Went for 20 hours, finding bars that seemed very sensible.

Even if it looks like a hair salon, you do not have to come to this London business to dress up and drink a glass of champagne instead. In fact, in the basement, a secret menu emerges. The place is very well hidden and invisible from the street. It is independent of the hairdresser. No ad indicates its presence and customers often come by word of mouth.


These places are called “spikes” inspired by the underground wires that were banned in the 1920s. Alcohol is banned in the United States. “In a bubble, it’s weird. People get drunk and make noise. Here, it’s so quiet.”, Explains a routine. In London, hundreds of secret bars are hidden across the city.

Seen from Europe

Every day, FranceInfo selects content from European General Audiovisual Media and Eurovision members. This content is published in English or French.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

