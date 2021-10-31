London: Discovering the Secret Bars

France2

Every day, starting at 5pm, the streets of London have a habit of turning into a giant bar. This time, the teams J.D. Of Went for 20 hours, finding bars that seemed very sensible.

Even if it looks like a hair salon, you do not have to come to this London business to dress up and drink a glass of champagne instead. In fact, in the basement, a secret menu emerges. The place is very well hidden and invisible from the street. It is independent of the hairdresser. No ad indicates its presence and customers often come by word of mouth.



These places are called “spikes” inspired by the underground wires that were banned in the 1920s. Alcohol is banned in the United States. “In a bubble, it’s weird. People get drunk and make noise. Here, it’s so quiet.”, Explains a routine. In London, hundreds of secret bars are hidden across the city.