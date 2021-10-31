U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris received the booster dose of Moderna’s anti – Govt vaccine on Saturday, encouraging those who deserve to do so.

After being vaccinated by a member of the White House medical team, he said, “I have received my booster dose and would like to encourage everyone to do so if they deserve it.”

“We have been saying from the beginning that they are free, safe and they will save your life,” he added of the vaccines.

“The vast majority – more than 90% – of those in intensive care or dying of Covid 19 are not vaccinated. So get vaccinated, we will get out of this infection,” he added.

The United States mourns more than 745,000 deaths from Covid 19.

The White House said Ms Harris, 57, received her first two injections in December 2020 and January 2021.

The U.S. president’s office said he “meets the criteria for a booster dose” because he is considered “a person at risk of contracting Covit-19 because of his duties” by traveling frequently and meeting many people.

The booster dose of the Moderna vaccine is actually half the dose (50 micrograms and 100 for the initial two injections).

U.S. President Joe Biden, 78, received his third vaccine live on television on Sept. 27 to encourage deserving Americans.

Nearly 80% of American adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, about 70% have been fully immunized, and 9% have had booster shots since it was eradicated in September.