Index – Tech – Many traditional Android systems do not support Microsoft teams

Oct 31, 2021 0 Comments
2021.10.31. 15:33

Next year, Microsoft will discontinue product support for the Mobile Teams app, which will run on Android 7. If you have a larger version of Android 5, 6 or 7 on your mobile and want to continue using the Teams app, you may want to upgrade to another operating system by September 2022.

Suspended support means that the app will no longer be available for download or upgrade from the Play Store after a certain date because it will no longer be developed by Microsoft. Due to the lack of version updates, bug fixes and security updates not coming to the teams, there may be people who are not able to use the program as planned.

  • On Android 5, product support will be discontinued from March 1, 2022, and on this system, teams with that date will disappear from the Play Store.
  • On Android 6, there will be no product support for groups on July 1, 2022, although the latest version will be in the Play Store until September 2022.
  • In the main version of Android 7, Microsoft will bid farewell to the teams from September 1, 2022. The last version will be on the Play Store until December 2022.

Microsoft has not yet set a date for when teams will not be used on those systems. Of course, those who still use the Android system released between 2014 and 2016 on their device, if they wish to continue to use it, will be notified by groups to upgrade to the latest version each time they open the app.

