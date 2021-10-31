The Autumn Internationals of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland are preparing for some shocking Test-matches this weekend.

TalkSPORT has been broadcasting year-end rugby tests on our network for the first time since October 30th.

Eddie Jones’ England face Tonga, Australia and South Africa this fall

England v Australia, Ireland v New Zealand and Wales v South Africa are the upcoming tournaments in the coming weeks.

With the 2023 Rugby World Cup on the horizon, teams will be busy preparing their plans for the primary.

Eddie Jones’ England were South Africa’s finalists in the last World Cup and will be looking forward to playing better in France in two years and winning it.

Fall Internationals always provide a good indication of where a team is going to play with multiple top rugby.

With 16 more games to come, Docksport will be your home for the big games.

International fall in Doxport

Scotland v Tonga – Saturday 30 October, 2:30 pm Murrayfield – live talkSPORT 2

Wales v New Zealand – Saturday October 30, 5.15pm Principal – Live talkSPORT 2

Ireland v Japan – Saturday November 6, 1:00 pm, Aviva – live on talkSPORT 2

England v Tonga – Saturday 6 November, 3:15 pm Twickenham – Live talkSPORT 2

Wales v South Africa – Saturday, November 6, 5.30pm Chief – Live on SpeechSport 2

France v Argentina – Saturday November 6 at 8:00 pm, State de France – live talkSPORT 2

Scotland v Australia – Sunday, November 7 at 2.15pm Murrayfield – live talkSPORT 2

Scotland v South Africa – Saturday 13 November, 1:00 pm Murrayfield – live talkSPORT

Ireland v New Zealand – Saturday 13 November, 3:15 pm, Aviva – live talkSPORT

UK v Australia – Saturday November 13, 5:30 pm Twickenham – Live talkSPORT

Wales v Fiji – Sunday 14 November, 3:15 pm, Principal – live talkSPORT

Scotland v Japan – Saturday, November 20 1:00 pm Murrayfield – live talkSPORT 2

England v South Africa – Saturday 20 November, 3:15 pm Twickenham – live on talkSPORT 2

Wales v Australia – Saturday 20 November, 5:30 pm, Main – Live on SpeechSport 2

France v New Zealand – Saturday 20 November 8:00 pm, State de France – live talkSPORT 2

Ireland v Argentina – Sunday November 21, 2:15 pm, Aviva – live talkSPORT 2

England lost to South Africa in the 2019 World Cup final

The team of commentators for the Fall International matches includes former England striker Ben Kay, England international Rachel Burford, Wales second-time leading scorer George North and Scotland’s all-time Chris Patterson MBE’s leading scorer.

They co-hosts show hosts Hugh Woozencroft, Craig Doyle, Tim Cocker and Shebahn Aherne with talkSPORT’s Andrew McKenna, former Channel 4 rugby commentator, Miles Harrison, Alfie Reynolds, Russell.

TalkSPORT President Lee Clayton said: “talkSPORT has strong credentials in rugby and we are pleased to expand our coverage through the Fall Nations Series. Brings all the information, analysis and feedback to fans across the board.

Ben Morale, CEO of Six Nations Rugby, organizer of the Autumn Nations series, said: “We look forward to launching our partnership with Docsport.

TalkSPORT expert Ben Kay added: “I’m delighted to be a part of our Fall Nations rugby team at Docksport – we will be there to provide live action and great information and feedback from all the latest news and analysis. Rugby.”

To connect with talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2, click here for live streaming.

Application IPhone – Download from the Apple StoreAndroid – Download from Google PlayRadio – talkSPORT Available at DAB Digital Radio across the UK and at 1089 or 1053 AMTV – Listen to talkSPORT on your TV on the following channels: Sky: Canal 0108 Empty Media: Canal 927 TNT: Canal 723 FreeSat: Canal 731