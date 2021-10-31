Home Top News Australia: Prime Minister of the most populous state in the country resigns

Oct 31, 2021 0 Comments
The prime minister of Australia’s most populous state resigned on Friday amid allegations of corruption, and Sydney residents have been locked up for months without a leader.

Gladys Berejikliann, head of the Sydney-based New South Wales state government, has announced he will step down from parliament after the anti-corruption body announced it would launch an investigation into allegations of corruption against him.

“My resignation from the post of Prime Minister could not have come at a bad time, but that moment was beyond my control,” Ms. Perriglion told reporters.

“I do not want to be distracted from what is the top priority of the state government during these epidemics. It is the well-being of our citizens. It has always been, and always will be,” the Conservative leader added. The onset of the Covit-19 epidemic was reported almost daily on television.

About 5 million people have been detained in Sydney since the end of June, which will be lifted on October 11.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases has begun to decline, but more than 800 continue to be registered a day in New South Wales.

