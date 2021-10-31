Australia: Prime Minister of the most populous state in the country resigns

https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211002/australie-demission-de-la-pm-de-letat-le-plus-peuple-du-pays-1051954494.html
The prime minister of Australia's most populous state resigned on Friday amid allegations of corruption, leaving the people of Sydney … 02.10.2021
Gladys Berejikliann, head of the Sydney-based New South Wales state government, has announced he will step down from parliament following an anti-corruption inquiry into allegations of corruption against him. I had a bad time, but that moment was completely out of my control, “she told reporters. I do not want to be distracted from what should be the top priority of the state government during these epidemics. Our citizens. It has always been, and always will be, “said the Conservative leader, who has appeared on television almost daily since the outbreak of the Covid 19 epidemic. South Wales continues to register more than 800 people a day.
The prime minister of Australia’s most populous state resigned on Friday amid allegations of corruption, and Sydney residents have been locked up for months without a leader.
Gladys Berejikliann, head of the Sydney-based New South Wales state government, has announced he will step down from parliament after the anti-corruption body announced it would launch an investigation into allegations of corruption against him.
“My resignation from the post of Prime Minister could not have come at a bad time, but that moment was beyond my control,” Ms. Perriglion told reporters.
“I do not want to be distracted from what is the top priority of the state government during these epidemics. It is the well-being of our citizens. It has always been, and always will be,” the Conservative leader added. The onset of the Covit-19 epidemic was reported almost daily on television.
About 5 million people have been detained in Sydney since the end of June, which will be lifted on October 11.
The number of daily Covid-19 cases has begun to decline, but more than 800 continue to be registered a day in New South Wales.