Home Technology WhatsApp | This is a list of ZTE cell phones that will not be able to access the app from November 1 Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Applications | Nnda | nnni | Game-game

WhatsApp | This is a list of ZTE cell phones that will not be able to access the app from November 1 Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Applications | Nnda | nnni | Game-game

Oct 30, 2021 0 Comments
WhatsApp | This is a list of ZTE cell phones that will not be able to access the app from November 1 Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Applications | Nnda | nnni | Game-game

There is still some time to go until the end of October, as already known, from next November 1st, Not only will it bring new updates, it will also bring new devices and will no longer be compatible with the long list of mobiles of well known brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Apple. We present at this time a list of ZTE cell phones that no longer have access to the aforementioned instant messaging site.

View: Check out the list of LG cell phones that WhatsApp will crash on November 1st

From next month, there will be no mobiles over 10 years old This is due to the need to release new security patches that are not compatible with outdated devices as applications are updated. Yes Share The company decides to continue to provide its services to these users, making them vulnerable to any cyber attack by hackers, thus putting all their data and personal information at risk.

List of ZTE cell phones

  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  • ZTE V956
  • ZTE Grand X Quad v987
  • ZTE Grand Memo

Devices that do not work They will be running Android 4.0.4. That’s why, if you have a ZTE device with these features, now is the time to check if you can buy another device or upgrade to a higher version. They ask you for Android 4.1 Jelly Bean as a minimum requirement.

To find out if your ZTE cell phone has Android 4.0.4 or lower, enter your mobile’s “Settings” and scroll down to “System and Update”. There you will find the tab labeled “Computer Information”. In this section you will see not only the Android version but also how many customizable layers you have.

See also  Wentspills Hospital has been the first to receive frozen Pfizer / Bioentech vaccines

Problems with you on WhatsApp? Do you want to report it? If you have any problem, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can make the same request from your iPhone with the exclusive service for iOS.

You May Also Like

There is only one compelling reason to upgrade this console

There is only one compelling reason to upgrade this console

There is a new name on Facebook. Meta. Can you convince yourself that Zuckerberg is not distracted from the problems? - Živě.cz

There is a new name on Facebook. Meta. Can you convince yourself that Zuckerberg is not distracted from the problems? – Živě.cz

History of the Piano: Early Discoveries and Development of Instrument Discovery Pages

History of the Piano: Early Discoveries and Development of Instrument Discovery Pages

High-definition technology "XeSS" installed on Intel GPU "Arc", the first game demo-PC watch

High-definition technology “XeSS” installed on Intel GPU “Arc”, the first game demo-PC watch

AppleMusicPS5

The good news is Apple Music is now PS5 | Runs on gaming dose

Shocking, “It Will Break Up With You” WhatsApp will cut its services from 50 Android and iPhone devices early next week

Shocking, “It Will Break Up With You” WhatsApp will cut its services from 50 Android and iPhone devices early next week

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *