WhatsApp | This is a list of ZTE cell phones that will not be able to access the app from November 1 Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Applications | Nnda | nnni | Game-game

There is still some time to go until the end of October, as already known, from next November 1st, Share Not only will it bring new updates, it will also bring new devices and will no longer be compatible with the long list of mobiles of well known brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Apple. We present at this time a list of ZTE cell phones that no longer have access to the aforementioned instant messaging site.

From next month, there will be no mobiles over 10 years old ShareThis is due to the need to release new security patches that are not compatible with outdated devices as applications are updated. Yes Share The company decides to continue to provide its services to these users, making them vulnerable to any cyber attack by hackers, thus putting all their data and personal information at risk.

List of ZTE cell phones

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

Devices that do not work Share They will be running Android 4.0.4. That’s why, if you have a ZTE device with these features, now is the time to check if you can buy another device or upgrade to a higher version. They ask you for Android 4.1 Jelly Bean as a minimum requirement.

To find out if your ZTE cell phone has Android 4.0.4 or lower, enter your mobile’s “Settings” and scroll down to “System and Update”. There you will find the tab labeled “Computer Information”. In this section you will see not only the Android version but also how many customizable layers you have.

Problems with you on WhatsApp? Do you want to report it? If you have any problem, you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can make the same request from your iPhone with the exclusive service for iOS.