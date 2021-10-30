The delta-lattice joint venture gets the green light from Chile

The Chilean competition regulators have approved the proposed joint venture Delta Airlines And LATAM Airlines, Delta announced Friday.

It was first announced two years ago that Delta and LATAM Airlines were planning to enter into a strategic partnership to form Delta’s partnership. Aeromexico. Carriers are already finished Identity sharing And began to deliver Benefits Reciprocal to the respective frequent travelers. Delta also took shares 20% In LATAM as part of the contract.

Chile has been a stumbling block in LATAM’s previous partnership plans with American Airlines. While Chile’s no-confidence court upheld the partnership, Chile’s Supreme Court’s subsequent decision blocked the joint venture. Delta executives have said they do not expect the same challenges as their network with LATAM is slightly more comparable compared to American Airlines’ network.

Delta said the approval process is underway with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT), which filed in July 2020. Power Brazilian The competition approved the deal last year.

Restoration is done under the protection of LATAM Chapter 11, Often due to abnormal capacity reductions taken in the beginning Covit-19 International Distribution. The LATAM panel said Thursday that a judge in New York South District Court has approved a request to extend the deadline for presenting the panel’s restructuring plan until Nov. 26.

