Home Science Sunlight – What are the effects of charged particles when they reach Earth – Science and Information Technology – tsn.ua

Sunlight – What are the effects of charged particles when they reach Earth – Science and Information Technology – tsn.ua

Oct 30, 2021 0 Comments
Sunlight - What are the effects of charged particles when they reach Earth - Science and Information Technology - tsn.ua

The solar storm has become very strong in the current weather cycle of our star.

The solar radiation emission as a result of the flash recorded on Thursday, October 28, may reach Earth by October 30-31, shortly before Halloween. The flash ejected a substantial coronal mass of the sun.

about this It is said Warning from the US Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC).

The Sun released an X1 flash, the most powerful type of flash that has already caused a temporary but severe disconnection of radio communications on the sunny side of the Earth centered on South America. Representatives of NASA Named Solar eruption “significant solar flare”.

Coronal mass output as a result of large explosions of flash and charged particles can cause the Earth’s northern lights and interfere with satellite communications.

The flash comes from the solar point AR2887, which is now located at the center of the sun and facing the earth. The sunspot has previously caused two moderate type M solar flares.

Solar flares are powerful emissions of solar radiation that transmit charged particles from a star. Eruptions are classified according to the alphabet: Class C storms are relatively weak, Class M storms are moderate, and Class X flashes are strong.

As explained in the report released by NASA. Class X refers to the most severe eruptions. When directly targeting the Earth, they can interfere with radio and satellite communications and change the planet’s auroras.

They can be accompanied by massive explosions of solar particles called coronal mass emission. Such eruptions emit electrified particles at a speed of 1.6 million km / h or more from the Sun, and usually reach the Earth in a few days.

See also  Got 'Planet Nine' cousin | Direct science

Let us recall that this was previously subsidized by NASA Space meteorological research Using artificial intelligence.

You May Also Like

Planeta Neptun superionic

Neptune: An incredible historical discovery of mankind

VIDEO: Así se ven la Tierra y el Sol desde el polo sur de la Luna

Video: This is what the earth and the sun look like from the south pole of the moon

Warning by powerful solar flares ... it will come to Earth on Halloween

Warning by powerful solar flares … it will come to Earth on Halloween

Improve the search for aliens with the Galileo program

Improve the search for aliens with the Galileo program

Scientists have discovered that the center of the earth is different than previously believed

Scientists have discovered that the center of the earth is different than previously believed

What is the difference between frogs and toads?

What is the difference between frogs and toads?

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *