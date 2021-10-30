Sunlight – What are the effects of charged particles when they reach Earth – Science and Information Technology – tsn.ua

The solar storm has become very strong in the current weather cycle of our star.

The solar radiation emission as a result of the flash recorded on Thursday, October 28, may reach Earth by October 30-31, shortly before Halloween. The flash ejected a substantial coronal mass of the sun.

about this It is said Warning from the US Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC).

The Sun released an X1 flash, the most powerful type of flash that has already caused a temporary but severe disconnection of radio communications on the sunny side of the Earth centered on South America. Representatives of NASA Named Solar eruption “significant solar flare”.

Coronal mass output as a result of large explosions of flash and charged particles can cause the Earth’s northern lights and interfere with satellite communications.

The flash comes from the solar point AR2887, which is now located at the center of the sun and facing the earth. The sunspot has previously caused two moderate type M solar flares.

Read more

Solar flares are powerful emissions of solar radiation that transmit charged particles from a star. Eruptions are classified according to the alphabet: Class C storms are relatively weak, Class M storms are moderate, and Class X flashes are strong.

As explained in the report released by NASA. Class X refers to the most severe eruptions. When directly targeting the Earth, they can interfere with radio and satellite communications and change the planet’s auroras.

They can be accompanied by massive explosions of solar particles called coronal mass emission. Such eruptions emit electrified particles at a speed of 1.6 million km / h or more from the Sun, and usually reach the Earth in a few days.

Let us recall that this was previously subsidized by NASA Space meteorological research Using artificial intelligence.

Share: Facebook Twitter Share Telegraph Viber Email Copy the link