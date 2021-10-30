Sarah Blackley | The businessman who got the millionaire contract and gave his employees air tickets and 10 thousand dollars Video | Spanx United States NNDC | The world

The CEO of the company To us Spanks, Sarah Blakely, decided to surprise her staff by paying two first-class airfare and $ 10,000 each.

According to CNNThe purpose of the company is to conclude a contract with Black stone For $ 1,200 million.

The founder thus surprised his staff and revealed it on his Instagram account last week.

“If you go on a trip, you may want to go to a good dinner, you may want to go to a good hotel, which is why with two first class tickets to any part of the world, you will get $ 10,000 per unit,” he said. Blackley pointed to the ceremony.

The businessman said he wanted every employee to celebrate that moment in his own way and so gave money. “The Magic of 21 Years and Many More Upcoming Health”, Commented on his social website.

Similarly, the founder served snacks on behalf of female entrepreneurs around the world.

It should be noted, Spanks Founded on Georgia (United States) He did it in 2000 with $ 5,000 in savings.

A week ago it was known as a private equity company Black stone Will take a greater contribution Spanks. The details of the operation were not known at the time.

The United States accepts travelers with mixed vaccines

