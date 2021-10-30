NFL – Football: Robert Tony’s season ends with a knee injury

Friday, 29 October 2021. 13:42

The worst result has been confirmed for Robert Tony. The anterior cruciate ligament was torn and Tonian’s season was over.

The Packers were injured in the tight end after catching an assistant in a game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. To avoid a defensive player, the number 85, by changing direction rapidly, lost his legs and immediately caught the knee once on the ground.

As a turning point among the Packers in 2020, Tonion had 11 touchdowns and 586 yards by air. Tonion didn’t have that much publicity this season, only two touchdowns and some 204 aerial yards.

Eagles are losing feathers

After the Philadelphia Eagles put their name on the injured list for at least three games, Miles Saunders will have to do without services that will start to retreat for at least three weeks.

Not used much this season, Sanders was injured in his team’s last game against the Las Vegas Raiders. In seven games, he was limited to 63 yards for 300 yards. He hasn’t hit Touch Down this season.

Sanders could return for the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 21st.

Bucks still have to do without AB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will again have to do without one of their best weapons. Antonio Brown will miss the third consecutive fight this season. Steelers’ former pride is bored with an ankle injury.

However, Tampa Bay welcomes Rob Kronkowski’s return to a tight spot and can rely on the services of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, who showed strong play last week.

Mayfield must be, and must be, rubbish

The good news for the Cleveland Browns is that after missing a first game from the start, Baker Mayfield will return to his post to lead the Browns’ attack against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayfield, angered by a shoulder injury, was forced to miss Thursday night’s meeting against the Denver Broncos. The Browns also lost the services of running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Soup, making D’Ernest Johnson his first start in the NFL. The second year forward he had a strong encounter with 157 total yards and two touchdowns.

As for the soup, it is expected that the former University of Georgia will be able to return to play in the Cleveland backyard.

Julio Jones could miss another game

After missing two games at the start of this season, senior receiver Julio Jones will miss another reunion of his family against the Golds on Sunday. Jones has not worked for a week due to a thigh injury.