Home Top News “Climate justice is not possible without social justice” – Liberation

“Climate justice is not possible without social justice” – Liberation

Oct 30, 2021 0 Comments
"Climate justice is not possible without social justice" - Liberation

Interview

The article is reserved for subscribers

Nicky Becker, a young Argentine activist in Glasgow, protested against the South American continent’s debt crunch to the financial institutions of countries that have contributed to climate change.

Nicole Becker of Argentina, nicknamed Nicky, is 20 years old. He is a law student and one of the founders of the Argentine Youth Movement for Climate and one of the most fascinating references, which coincides with Fridays of the Future, created by Creta Dunberg. Coming from a feminist background, she has been fighting against homicide and the right to abortion in Latin America.

This is the second time you have participated in the COP as a representative of South American youth. What are your expectations?

First of all, I am glad that, unlike the last COP, in Madrid, there will be a large representation of young people from Latin America and the southern states this year. We worked hard for it with Fridays for the future. We are trying to tackle a little bit of Eurocentrism, which is being affected by the climate debate, and it is difficult: for example in Latin America it is six years since the COP. However, we know that the most vulnerable people are the most vulnerable, most of whom are from the south. It is important to listen to these voices. An important thing to handle

See also  Norman Stallion Face Time Bourbon wins second consecutive Brix de America

You May Also Like

Avion hydrogène : un premier vol entre Londres et Rotterdam dès 2024

The first flight between London and Rotterdam in 2024

Beyond the Magnificence ™ - Brand brand for a whole new world ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand

Beyond the Magnificence ™ – Brand brand for a whole new world ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand

United Airlines increases flights to London

United Airlines increases flights to London

amerindiens decouvert falkland avant europeens

Native Americans discovered the Falkland before the Europeans

Architectural Digest France

Tour of Charles Jenks’ strange Cosmic House in London

CONMEBOL (South America) officially opposes the World Cup every two years

CONMEBOL (South America) officially opposes the World Cup every two years

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *