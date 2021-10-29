Home Entertainment Unplanned film: CSA’s response

Unplanned film: CSA’s response

Oct 29, 2021 0 Comments
Unplanned film: CSA's response

After the airing of the film “Unplanned” on C8 on August 16, 2016 (cf. Unplanned: Money film about abortion came to France), two ministers, Elizabeth Moreno and Marilyn Ciappa, became angry and lodged complaints. Audiovisual Council (CSA) (cf. Unplanned: What to do after referral to CSA?). Inspired by the story of Abby Johnson, director of the American Family Planning Hospital, the film tells the story of how the young woman confronted reality. In the uterus Choose abortion, vision and life changing by desire.

The CSA has released its response. Thinks that “The broadcast of this film is a fictional work that falls under Creative Freedom.

However, the C.S.A. “Alerts the chain”, Considering that the project came under a different category than announced. He felt it “Due to the tense weather” And “Having different scenes can be a nuisance for 12-year-olds”, Film “So the school could not air the first part of the evening during the holidays”.

See also  In one of the swimsuits for Valentine's Day, Lina Perez begins to give gifts

You May Also Like

Michael Chernovsky - "Pig" | Culture

Michael Chernovsky – “Pig” | Culture

Toute la culture

Cinema agenda for the week of October 27, 2021

Netflix, le géant du streaming, veut organiser une rétrospective et des avant-premières de certains films.

Outreach against the plan of the Netflix Movie Mini-Festival

Dave Chappell recorded the Scotiabank Theater in Toronto amid controversy

Dave Chappell recorded the Scotiabank Theater in Toronto amid controversy

Squid Game: Everything about actress Jung Ho-yon

Squid Game: Everything about actress Jung Ho-yon

Internal work: Crazy animated series about plot theories

Internal work: Crazy animated series about plot theories

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *