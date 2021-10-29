United Airlines increases flights to London

Airlines United Airlines Adding daily frequencies London From New York, Denver And San Francisco, And start a new connection from Boston A total of 22 daily frequencies between the United States and the capital of the United Kingdom next spring – the most sought after international destination in October Business travelers.

Except she’s already calling. ” The largest Atlantic expansion in its history The US company will add two daily flights (on a Boeing 767-300ER ‘premium’) to its existing fleet between five existing flights from March 26, 2022. Newark-Liberty And airport London Heathrow, “Departure from New York in the evening every hour”. Adding in between United Airlines San Francisco And the third daily flight on the London 787-9 Dreamliner, resuming its route Denver With a second daily flight at 787-9.

The road enters Boston-Logan And British Airport, planned This fall, Finally opening on March 26th with daily rotation at 767-300ER. Competing with United American Airlines, British Airways, Delta Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, Jet Blue is set to launch next year.

Company of Star Alliance It currently operates seven flights a day to London and two to two flights from Newark Washington And per Chicago, Houston And San Francisco. From the restart of the road Angels Scheduled for March 4th.

⁇ For nearly 30 years, United has provided a vital link between the United States and London, and has been maintaining service throughout the epidemic by strategically increasing our hours to connect with our customers at these key global business centers. “SVP International Network and Alliance Patrick Quell said in a statement.” London is an integral part of the United Network, and we are confident that demand will continue to grow, especially with the advent of international business travel in 2022. “, He added.

United Airlines will offer 22 flights a day between the United States and London from next spring, and “more flights between New York and London than any other US carrier”. London had the highest international bookings for United’s business customers in October, and the airline “expects this trend to continue until 2022”.

