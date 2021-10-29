There is only one compelling reason to upgrade this console

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

It is not uncommon for console makers to publish Finally the hardware was updated Life cycle of a device: Numerous versions of the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, DS and 3DS are good proof of this. So now that Nintendo Switch turns five, And since rumors of the Pro version are still just rumors, Nintendo Switch is trying to revive hardware sales for the holidays with OLED. This is not a big update, but most likely if you are also one of those who operate the switch in its portable mode, this great screen is a real treat and it will be hard to resist.

Those who have enjoyed Nintendo portable consoles for decades will be well aware that the company is not going for the latest displays. The original Game Boy had a glimpse of the screen, and the screens There is a doubling Of Nintendo DS appeared to be three generations older than SS ony used Your PSP. While it is disappointing that the original Switch and Switch Lite also had LCD panels, it is good to see that Nintendo has finally decided to move to the OLED panel. Whatever becomes new Change the generation, we can assume that Nintendo will use an OLED screen; And Now the players have seen the difference, and there is no view Again.

Nintendo Switch OLED what is that? Nintendo Switch with the best OLED screen We like it While the screen resolution and console specifications remain the same, the OLED screen console feels more “professional”; The new kickstand humiliates the old We don’t like it The screen is still limited to 720p, and sometimes it is very clear; Joy-Khan problems may still exist

That screen is beautiful

There are a few reasons to justify raising the new Nintendo Switch OLED (€ 350) € 50 over the old switch. (Technically second generation model From) But nothing like that new OLED screen is compelling.

G / O can get media commission

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

At 7 inches, the OLED screen is larger than the 6.2-inch LCD on the original switch and dramatically reduces the black bezel around the screen. The original switch and the new OLED switch are almost identical, so the reduced bezels make the screen upgrade even more noticeable.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

It doesn’t take long for your brain to adapt to the size of the big screen and you will stop noticing it, p But even after playing for a week my eyes still marvel at that OLED screen . Now we all know the advantages of OLED displays: high color intensity, bright white No weird color casts and no exceptional variation, but it’s simply magical to see it on a Nintendo handheld. I suspect my eyes and brain have been trained not to expect much from one of Nintendo’s screens and now they are enjoying this update. The menu has risen significantly.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

Now the dark areas of the screen completely disappear and the black bezel blends. Improvements in color saturation will be a treat every time I turn on the console. The icons on the home screen are also very attractive. But best of all, such colorful games Super Mario Odyssey At the OLED switch they seem like a whole new experience. The red of Mario’s jumpsuit is like burning my retina while I play. Not only do I love the change, but I’m sorry to have caught my eye with the original switch. (Well, well, the original switch wasn’t that bad, but the difference is really noticeable.)

What remains unchanged is the Nintendo Switch OLED in portable mode It only offers 720p resolution, which is less than playing on a smartphone. Nintendo did not want to compromise the console’s processing power by bringing 1080p gameplay to its built-in display, which would be implicit. Success for your time Battery. In that sense, we need to keep counting on the fact that the switch we have been talking about for a long time gives the next generation better graphics.

Kickstand that can no longer be used

I often compare Nintendo Switch’s original kickstands to papers I wrote in college – it looks like the work was done at the last minute. But even though I usually border on significant ones with my works, this is close to the old foot d Suspense.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

It was slim, it only provided one angle of support, and to be honest, it did not deserve its own reference. c The official feature. I tried once after my switch was released four years ago and decided it was not worth risking my $ 300 console with that scranchy plastic foot, after which I never touched it.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

The kickstand of the OLED switch has been completely redesigned … awesome? It takes up the entire width of the back of the console and uses the same style hinges you see on devices like the Microsoft Surface.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

A new dock

The new OLED switch is neon blue and red and with joy-con controllers B In gray, the new white console fits the OLED screen very well.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

As far as functionality is concerned, the basic one is that you have to put your OLED switch in it (it is compatible with the original switch) and your game will be redirected to any screen you are connected to. A Via HDMI. It is aesthetically similar, but the biggest improvements are on the back.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

Replace a hinged door Before, Sometimes it was hard to open depending on where it was Once set up, this new feature has a Snap-Open panel that opens all the way, giving you access to USB-C, HDMI ports, and the new Ethernet connector. Yes always You may have problems with your WiFi network on the switch Thanks for that Update Downloading switch games from the Nintendo Online Store is not the speed of your wireless network Such a long and tedious process.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

Other changes, upgrades and updates

There are some less obvious improvements OLED switch, and they do not have to justify switching from one console to another , Many of them They have been very well received.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

The power and volume buttons on the top of the console are slightly extended to make it a little easier to distinguish and operate. See how the OLED switch amplifies Internal storage 32GB to 64GB . There is also a battery The same Introduced with the update of The Switch to 2019 , Which promises between four and nine hours I play according to the title And brightness Screen. But it will definitely be At the very long end of the scale Of new ones Switch because OLED screens are more energy efficient than LCDs.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

soon For the slip of Joy-Con , N Or there are signs that Nintendo has solved the problem , Which is a big disappointment. Sell ​​a new console, which in all likelihood will create the same problems That The older generation is difficult.

Is the update worth it?

If you already have one Click o Switch light Front And you don’t have to 35 To spend on the new console, so I do not need As The OLED switch. The same thing will happen With players I know , Like me, Prefer to keep at the dock : No. You will not see any improvement Game fps Oh go gr aphics have a Article Lla still gr Style c Oh n The nuevo switch OLED.

Picture : Andrew Liszewski

However, if The Switch if with Poured on you Device Excellent laptop and you always play it separately from the dock , That makes the new screen The OLED switch feels like a new device Even You really are No. The sea .