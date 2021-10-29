Home Technology There is only one compelling reason to upgrade this console

Oct 29, 2021 0 Comments
Andrew Liszewski

It is not uncommon for console makers to publish Finally the hardware was updated Life cycle of a device: Numerous versions of the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, DS and 3DS are good proof of this. So now that Nintendo Switch turns five, And since rumors of the Pro version are still just rumors, Nintendo Switch is trying to revive hardware sales for the holidays with OLED. This is not a big update, but most likely if you are also one of those who operate the switch in its portable mode, this great screen is a real treat and it will be hard to resist.

Those who have enjoyed Nintendo portable consoles for decades will be well aware that the company is not going for the latest displays. The original Game Boy had a glimpse of the screen, and the screensThere is a doubling Of NintendoDS appeared to be three generations older than SSony used Your PSP. While it is disappointing that the original Switch and Switch Lite also had LCD panels, it is good to see that Nintendo has finally decided to move to the OLED panel. Whatever becomes new Change the generation, we can assume that Nintendo will use an OLED screen; And Now the players have seen the difference, and there is no viewAgain.

That screen is beautiful

There are a few reasons to justify raising the new Nintendo Switch OLED (€ 350) € 50 over the old switch. (Technically second generation modelFrom) But nothing like that new OLED screen is compelling.

Andrew Liszewski

At 7 inches, the OLED screen is larger than the 6.2-inch LCD on the original switch and dramatically reduces the black bezel around the screen. The original switch and the new OLED switch are almost identical, so the reduced bezels make the screen upgrade even more noticeable.

Andrew Liszewski

It doesn’t take long for your brain to adapt to the size of the big screen and you will stop noticing it, pBut even after playing for a week my eyes still marvel at that OLED screen. Now we all know the advantages of OLED displays: high color intensity, bright white No weird color casts and no exceptional variation, but it’s simply magical to see it on a Nintendo handheld. I suspect my eyes and brain have been trained not to expect much from one of Nintendo’s screens and now they are enjoying this update. The menu has risen significantly.

Andrew Liszewski

Now the dark areas of the screen completely disappear and the black bezel blends. Improvements in color saturation will be a treat every time I turn on the console. The icons on the home screen are also very attractive. But best of all, such colorful games Super Mario Odyssey At the OLED switch they seem like a whole new experience. The red of Mario’s jumpsuit is like burning my retina while I play. Not only do I love the change, but I’m sorry to have caught my eye with the original switch. (Well, well, the original switch wasn’t that bad, but the difference is really noticeable.)

