Home Technology There is a new name on Facebook. Meta. Can you convince yourself that Zuckerberg is not distracted from the problems? – Živě.cz

There is a new name on Facebook. Meta. Can you convince yourself that Zuckerberg is not distracted from the problems? – Živě.cz

Oct 29, 2021 0 Comments
There is a new name on Facebook. Meta. Can you convince yourself that Zuckerberg is not distracted from the problems? - Živě.cz

Updated October 28, 2021

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the Connect event today Renames the company as Meta. Registration Can be found here. “Our company is developing connectivity technologies. Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. Zuckerberg said. However, commentators around the world make it clear that classic words are only a cover for the problems Facebook is currently experiencing:

After all, Zuckerberg gave a reasonable explanation: There are countless products in the company, so it makes no sense to combine one name with another (Although Facebook is still the most important social network).

Click for larger image
Meta

But the new name contradicts this idea. Meta refers to metaverse, which is considered the “next big thing”. An interconnected site through the Internet that integrates virtual reality, augmented reality and many technologies. The company promises a major investment, but has yet to say what Metaverse really will be:

Facebook is serious about the concept of metawares. Because of this virtual world it will employ 10,000 people in the EU

The company owns the meta.com domain (so far this has been redirected About.facebook.com/meta) And a Twitter account Meta (Still empty). Zuckerberg ExplainsThe organizational structure will not change yet, but the method of reporting financial results will be different. Beginning in the fourth quarter, the company will be split into the “Family of Apps” and “Reality Labs” divisions and will be listed on the stock exchange under the acronym MVRS from December.

You May Also Like

History of the Piano: Early Discoveries and Development of Instrument Discovery Pages

History of the Piano: Early Discoveries and Development of Instrument Discovery Pages

High-definition technology "XeSS" installed on Intel GPU "Arc", the first game demo-PC watch

High-definition technology “XeSS” installed on Intel GPU “Arc”, the first game demo-PC watch

AppleMusicPS5

The good news is Apple Music is now PS5 | Runs on gaming dose

Shocking, “It Will Break Up With You” WhatsApp will cut its services from 50 Android and iPhone devices early next week

Shocking, “It Will Break Up With You” WhatsApp will cut its services from 50 Android and iPhone devices early next week

The ads reached the telegram: how it would look and work

The ads reached the telegram: how it would look and work

7 Best Online Video Makers 2021

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *