There is a new name on Facebook. Meta. Can you convince yourself that Zuckerberg is not distracted from the problems? – Živě.cz

Updated October 28, 2021

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the Connect event today Renames the company as Meta. Registration Can be found here. “Our company is developing connectivity technologies. Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. Zuckerberg said. However, commentators around the world make it clear that classic words are only a cover for the problems Facebook is currently experiencing:

After all, Zuckerberg gave a reasonable explanation: There are countless products in the company, so it makes no sense to combine one name with another (Although Facebook is still the most important social network).



Meta

But the new name contradicts this idea. Meta refers to metaverse, which is considered the “next big thing”. An interconnected site through the Internet that integrates virtual reality, augmented reality and many technologies. The company promises a major investment, but has yet to say what Metaverse really will be:

The company owns the meta.com domain (so far this has been redirected About.facebook.com/meta) And a Twitter account Meta (Still empty). Zuckerberg ExplainsThe organizational structure will not change yet, but the method of reporting financial results will be different. Beginning in the fourth quarter, the company will be split into the “Family of Apps” and “Reality Labs” divisions and will be listed on the stock exchange under the acronym MVRS from December.