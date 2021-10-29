There is a new name on Facebook. Meta. Can you convince yourself that Zuckerberg is not distracted from the problems? – Živě.cz

Updated October 28, 2021
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced at the Connect event today Renames the company as Meta. Registration Can be found here. “Our company is developing connectivity technologies. Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. Zuckerberg said. However, commentators around the world make it clear that classic words are only a cover for the problems Facebook is currently experiencing:
After all, Zuckerberg gave a reasonable explanation: There are countless products in the company, so it makes no sense to combine one name with another (Although Facebook is still the most important social network).
Meta
But the new name contradicts this idea. Meta refers to metaverse, which is considered the “next big thing”. An interconnected site through the Internet that integrates virtual reality, augmented reality and many technologies. The company promises a major investment, but has yet to say what Metaverse really will be:
The company owns the meta.com domain (so far this has been redirected About.facebook.com/meta) And a Twitter account Meta (Still empty). Zuckerberg ExplainsThe organizational structure will not change yet, but the method of reporting financial results will be different. Beginning in the fourth quarter, the company will be split into the “Family of Apps” and “Reality Labs” divisions and will be listed on the stock exchange under the acronym MVRS from December.
Facebook will change its name. This deviates from the identity of the blue application. It can be Horizon or Meta
The face of the social hero changes. This does not mean that the social network Facebook will stop by itself. According to press information On the edge And The name will be changed by the company. This should happen next week. The Connect conference will take place on October 28th and we will learn more during this event. Behind the renaming, there is an attempt to structure the so-called Metawares.
As my colleague Markéta Mikešov explained on Tuesday, the company will hire 10,000 people in the EU because of this. Metaverse is an interconnected platform over the Internet. But above all, it will be about Is a combination of virtual and magnified reality. From the current model of operating in the virtual world we experience through the screens of mobile phones and computers, we will move on to the notion that we experience being more intense and generally different.
Seven years ago, Facebook was worth two billion dollars Oculus bought (It’s not just his A similar acquisition), So Did not come out of the vacuum as reported. Facebook Founded seventeen years ago. It grows slowly and seeks space to expand naturally. The renaming can be compared to the situation where Google changed its operations to the new parent company Alphabet.
Speculations about the new name
This word may be in the new Facebook name Horizon. His online virtual reality game, originally called Facebook Horizon, launched two weeks ago Renamed Horizon Worlds. This summer, manufacturer Horizon Introduced a team collaboration tool called Workrooms.
The second theory plays with expression Meta. This applies to the meaning of community efforts. What’s more, it is a short, striking and understandable expression that will make Facebook more relevant. Since Casey Newton and Neil Shankar were intimidated on Twitter, Facebook has acquired several domains with the word meta in its name, meta.com has now been redirected to meta.org. This site is part of the San Zuckerberg Initiative.
resources: On the edge | Upload VR | Casey Newton on Twitter | Neil Shankar threatened on Twitter