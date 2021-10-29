Home World The venue for the Biden-Erdogan meeting

Oct 29, 2021 0 Comments
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is attending a climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland next week. There he meets with US President Joe Biden.

Erdogan will discuss the F-35 fighter jet with Biden. “Most likely we will meet in Glasgow, not Rome,” Erdogan said after a visit to Azerbaijan on Wednesday. There I will talk to Fiden about the F-35 debate.

The summit will be held in Glasgow next week. Biden-Erdogan separate meeting will take place.

The United States has refused to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey to buy S-400 missiles from Russia. But Turkey paid the United States $ 1.40 billion to buy the warplane. In return, the United States offered to sell F-16s to Turkey.

“We paid $ 1.40 billion to buy the F-35,” Erdogan said. I will talk to Biden about how the United States will repay that money.

Both Biden and Erdogan will attend the COP 27 summit. There the two leaders are to meet and talk separately.

Ambassador-discussion
Erdogan called the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the United States and Germany, “persona non grata” for commenting on Turkey’s internal affairs. The next step is to expel the ambassadors. But then Erdogan took a step back. He said no action would be taken against the ambassadors. The ambassadors expressed support for Osman Qawala, a human rights activist and prisoner. They later said in a statement that they would not comment further on Turkey’s internal affairs. Erdogan spoke to Biden about the meeting.

Source: Deutsche Welle

