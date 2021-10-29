History of the Piano: Early Discoveries and Development of Instrument Discovery Pages

KOMPAS.com – History of the Piano Can be seen to have existed 3 centuries ago. During that period, the instrument became one of the most popular in the world even as its existence entered the fourth century.

Even if it is now Musical instrument The most popular in homes, Piano It has the most sophisticated mechanical equipment and can meet the musical needs of every style of its players.

With each development since its invention, the piano has been able to deliver infinite nuances of greater exposure, volume and duration.

read more: China detains Malaysian artist Namwei for posting insulting music video

Centuries before the invention of the piano, two keyboards, the Clavichard and the Harpsichord, were widely used since the 1400s.

But each instrument has its own strengths, which make it popular only in certain places and music styles.

No matter how loud or soft the instrument is played, the harpsichord has no control over the dynamics.

Information, inspiration and Intelligence From Email You.

Registration Email

The clavichard sounds very subtle and is often overshadowed by the sounds of other instruments. This is what eventually led to the creation of the piano.

read more: Unique Global: Indian Minister wants all horns to be replaced by musical instruments | The 10 most horrible queens in history

Three centuries ago, Piano History It all started when Italian harpsichord maker Bartholomew Cristofori made a technological breakthrough.

Bartolomeo Cristofor is a musical instrument maker and maintainer Horpscord In the Medici family, a wealthy Italian noble family of the 15th century.

Christopher developed a new mechanism for the harpsichord, which gave him the ability to read instruments with dynamic variations.

Instead of tapping the strings on the harpsichord, he concluded that hitting the strings with a hammer would create more variation in instrument dynamics.

His discoveries led to major changes in the interior of the early pianos and the later development of the instrument.

Christophori’s original instrument is named after 1700 “Piano”(Or in Italian: clavicembalo col piano e forte, meaning plain-playing and powerful harpsichord).

Only three pianofords made by Christophoria remain today, made in the 1720s. However, the pianoforte is very different from the modern one that is popular now.

read more: Cathedral used as a place for bad music video, Spanish Archbishop apologizes

Viennese piano fame

The word piano became more widely used in 1732 when the name Pianoforte was abbreviated.

Despite his interest in the piano, it took almost 50 years for the instrument to become very popular. By the end of the 18th century, piano production began to spread throughout Europe.

Each country that produces pianos has its own unique design. Piano There is a heavy mechanism and loud sound from the UK. The Austrian piano, on the other hand, has a lighter mechanism and softer sound.

Viennese pianos are famous for their wooden frames because they have two strings per note and a hammer covered with leather.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is said to like to play the Viennese piano, which has a softer tone than the modern one.

read more: Being the quietest city in the world, the Indian minister wants all horns to be replaced by musical instruments

Sebastian Erode

For decades, from the late 1700s to the early 1800s, instrument makers in Europe continued to improve the dynamics and structure of their piano products.

But until the invention of the Parisian “double escape” or looping mechanism by Sebastian Erat, no invention had the same impact as Christophori.

This revolutionary idea, patented in 1821, allowed the keys to hit the strings again with the hammer before returning to their original position, thus being able to repeat quickly.

The expansion of halls and concert halls led to larger orchestras, so there was a need for louder instruments. Instrument makers in the 1700s and early 1800s continued to search for Christophori.

The strings get heavier and add tension to the frame. Iron rods were added to the wooden frame, making the whole structure stronger and heavier.

read more: The Taliban have banned music, and women must be accompanied by a male companion when traveling long distances

Great piano

In 1825, the early American pianist Albius Popcock was granted the patent for the invention of a complete cast iron plate for a square piano, thereby removing the string tension from the wooden box.

Jonas Chickering, who opened his piano company in Boston in 1823, further enhanced Popcock’s work with the full iron frames for the Grand Pianos.

Not all pianos have the same number of keys on their keyboard. The most common number of keys is 88, i.e. 52 white keys (natural) and 36 black keys.

Most older pianos are slightly smaller than modern pianos, so they only have 85 keys.

However, some manufacturers have thought big and produced pianos with an extra number of keys. For example, the Imperial Pocentorfer has nine additional keys, which are 8 octaves.

Their pianos often have lids that can hide extra keys, or the keys can be made in a different color if the pianist is not accustomed to playing on such a piano.

read more: World famous: The story of Surabaya youth becoming American soldiers | Music Festival Test During Completely Failed Infections

Another manufacturer, Stuart & Sons, produces 102-key pianos. Here, the extra keys are not visually different from the usual ones. Meanwhile, pianist Shonhatt specializes in making mini pianos with 44 or 49 keys.

This version of the piano later became very popular among aspiring pianists who wanted to enjoy all the benefits of having this instrument at home, but there was not enough space for a larger version of the piano.

Sales of pianos increased from a few thousand in 1850 to 365,000 in 1909. Later pianos were produced in refined form and factories flourished.

Get updates Selection message And important news Every day from Kompas.com. Let’s join the telegram team “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, Then join. First you need to install the Telegram application on your cell phone.