American Hero – Legendary Lost Atari Jaguar FMV – Coming to PCs and Consoles

Oct 29, 2021 0 Comments
Jigurat Interactive revives the lost Atari Jaguar project American hero, A revolutionary FMV game inspired by action movies of the time, will be released on November 11, 2021 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS and exclusively on GOG.

American Hero was originally created for the Atari Jaguar CD in the 90s, but was never released or completed. For almost 30 years, the game was considered gone, but thanks to Gigurat Interactive and the developer Empty clip studios, More intense action, evil storylines and faster romances will be available to modern players soon!

In American Hero, Jack Soldiers leads a retired former U.S. intelligence officer on a mission to prevent the malicious virologist Kruger from spreading to Los Angeles water supplies. In Jack’s Shoe, players must make split-second decisions that will help our hero save Los Angeles and protect the fleeing woman, or prevent it.

This “playable film” calls for the talents of professional actors including Timothy Bottoms (The Last Picture Show, Elephant), Daniel Roebuck (The Fugitive, Final Destination) and Musetta Wonder (O Brother, Where Art You, Wild Wild West). And includes a newly recorded voiceover by Timothy Bottoms to complete the original screenplay.

