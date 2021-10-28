Home World The Security Council has called for a “public-led government” in Sudan

The Security Council has called for a “public-led government” in Sudan

Oct 28, 2021 0 Comments
The Security Council has called for a "public-led government" in Sudan

Was UN He has failed to accept a consolidated report on recent events, three times in recent days Sudan Due to disagreement among member states.

While expressing deep concern over the recent actions announced by the Sudanese military, members reached a compromise formula calling for the return of a government run by civilians.

“Members of the Security Council call on Sudanese military officials to restore the interim government with civilian leadership based on the constitutional document and other founding documents of the Middle Ages,” the statement said.

According to Agency France-Presse, the report came after intense negotiations and was produced by Britain and Russia intervened to reduce the language used in it.

UN The statement said the Security Council called for the immediate resumption of political talks and for the immediate release of detainees.

“The Council calls on all parties to engage in unconditional negotiations for the full implementation of the constitutional document supporting democratic change in Sudan and the Juba Peace Accord,” the statement said.

Security Council members have stressed that any attempt to undermine the democratic transition process in Sudan would jeopardize its security, stability and development.

They said they were ready to support efforts to achieve democratic change in the country in order to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for a comprehensive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.

See also  Speaking of women’s rights, the leader of the PPNU was plotted by the Taliban

You May Also Like

What a holiday on October 28, 2021

What a holiday on October 28, 2021

Apocalypse in Sicily A hurricane destroyed cities, streets turned into rivers, another missing today

Apocalypse in Sicily A hurricane destroyed cities, streets turned into rivers, another missing today

Ukrainians advised to learn how to shoot: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

Ukrainians advised to learn how to shoot: Ukraine: Former Soviet Union: Lenta.ru

53% of Romanians say "viruses were made in government laboratories to control our freedom" / 46% "There is a cure for cancer, but it is hidden"

53% of Romanians say “viruses were made in government laboratories to control our freedom” / 46% “There is a cure for cancer, but it is hidden”

Australia has set a net zero emissions target for 2050

Australia has set a net zero emissions target for 2050

In Mali, a representative of ECOWAS declared it a "non-persona Grota"

In Mali, a representative of ECOWAS declared it a “non-persona Grota”

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *