The Security Council has called for a “public-led government” in Sudan

Was UN He has failed to accept a consolidated report on recent events, three times in recent days Sudan Due to disagreement among member states.

While expressing deep concern over the recent actions announced by the Sudanese military, members reached a compromise formula calling for the return of a government run by civilians.

“Members of the Security Council call on Sudanese military officials to restore the interim government with civilian leadership based on the constitutional document and other founding documents of the Middle Ages,” the statement said.

According to Agency France-Presse, the report came after intense negotiations and was produced by Britain and Russia intervened to reduce the language used in it.

UN The statement said the Security Council called for the immediate resumption of political talks and for the immediate release of detainees.

“The Council calls on all parties to engage in unconditional negotiations for the full implementation of the constitutional document supporting democratic change in Sudan and the Juba Peace Accord,” the statement said.

Security Council members have stressed that any attempt to undermine the democratic transition process in Sudan would jeopardize its security, stability and development.

They said they were ready to support efforts to achieve democratic change in the country in order to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Sudanese people for a comprehensive, peaceful, stable, democratic and prosperous future.