The incidence rate is increasing in some sectors

Oct 28, 2021 0 Comments
The number of Covid 19 victims is increasing across France. The event rate exceeds the warning limit in 45 fields.

Aveyron is one of the sectors out there Covid-19 spreads very actively. Scale Nationwide, the incidence rate is 55 positive cases per 100,000 population. Many departments have exceeded the warning level set by the authorities. Of the foreign sectors, the same is true in Guyana (225 cases per 100,000 population) and Martinique (137). In Avoron, France, there are currently 103 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population.

In La Rochelle (Charente-Maritime), for three weeks, the incidence rate has increased slightly. Six Covid 19 patients are currently being treated at Saint-Louis Hospital, with one being in intensive care. In the organization, awareness is essential. “Charente-Maritime (…) is the most powerful area, To explain Pierre Montourcy, director St. Louis Hospital. The impact of this dynamics is on the flows, which are the vectors of the rotation of the virus.


