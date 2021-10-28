Home Technology The good news is Apple Music is now PS5 | Runs on gaming dose

The good news is Apple Music is now PS5 | Runs on gaming dose

Oct 28, 2021 0 Comments
AppleMusicPS5

For those who want to listen to music in addition to gaming, Sony is pleased to announce that Apple Music has been introduced on the PS5, the first game console to offer the full Apple Music experience. It offers a wide range of music genres for PS5 players around the world.

The PS5 offers seamless integration with the music streaming service Apple Music, so players can listen before, during or after their gaming session. What are the details below?

Background music play

PS5 users can launch the Apple Music app before entering the game. Or while playing the game, press the PS button on the DualSense controller to access the Control Center and select the Music function card. Apple Music subscribers can search for songs that are compatible with their current game or choose from playlists in their library. You can select yourself or other playlists. By Apple Music for Gaming.

Unrestricted music video playback

Apple Music subscribers can find and watch music videos of many artists on the Apple Music app, starting with fullscreen video playback. If a player decides to go back to the game screen or go somewhere else on the PS5 home screen, the music of the music video will continue to play. The music returns even more smoothly to the music video. Without interruption

For anyone who doesn’t know how to install the Apple Music app on the PS5, check it out here. https://www.playstation.com/th-th/support/subscriptions/set-up-apple-music/

Proof blog.playstation.com

See also  Software: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

You May Also Like

Shocking, “It Will Break Up With You” WhatsApp will cut its services from 50 Android and iPhone devices early next week

Shocking, “It Will Break Up With You” WhatsApp will cut its services from 50 Android and iPhone devices early next week

The ads reached the telegram: how it would look and work

The ads reached the telegram: how it would look and work

7 Best Online Video Makers 2021

Panasonic has released the updated GlamShell mobile phone

Panasonic has released the updated GlamShell mobile phone

Honor 50 şi Honor 50 Lite au sosit în Europa, cu servicii Google la bord; Cât costă telefoanele?Aşa cum ne aşteptam, astăzi 26 octombrie, Honor a adus în Europa noile sale telefoane Honor 50 şi Honor 50 Lite. Ele au debutat de ceva vreme în Asia, dar iată că azi sosesc şi pe Bătrânul Continent şi aflăm şi preţurile lor

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite arrived in Europe with Google services; How much do phones cost?

NASA is testing its mega rocket for the moon: the mission is immediate

NASA is testing its mega rocket for the moon: the mission is immediate

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *