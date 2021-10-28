The good news is Apple Music is now PS5 | Runs on gaming dose

For those who want to listen to music in addition to gaming, Sony is pleased to announce that Apple Music has been introduced on the PS5, the first game console to offer the full Apple Music experience. It offers a wide range of music genres for PS5 players around the world.

The PS5 offers seamless integration with the music streaming service Apple Music, so players can listen before, during or after their gaming session. What are the details below?

Background music play

PS5 users can launch the Apple Music app before entering the game. Or while playing the game, press the PS button on the DualSense controller to access the Control Center and select the Music function card. Apple Music subscribers can search for songs that are compatible with their current game or choose from playlists in their library. You can select yourself or other playlists. By Apple Music for Gaming.

Unrestricted music video playback

Apple Music subscribers can find and watch music videos of many artists on the Apple Music app, starting with fullscreen video playback. If a player decides to go back to the game screen or go somewhere else on the PS5 home screen, the music of the music video will continue to play. The music returns even more smoothly to the music video. Without interruption

For anyone who doesn’t know how to install the Apple Music app on the PS5, check it out here. https://www.playstation.com/th-th/support/subscriptions/set-up-apple-music/

