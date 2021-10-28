Star view of the Asta Valley in Italy

France3

It is one of the cleanest skies in the world. Not far from the pollution of cities, an observatory in the Asta Valley (Italy) allows you to think about starry nights. A rare sight that delights children and adults alike.

TO 50% dEuropeans have lost the Milky Way and its thousands of stars, and the scene is astounding. D.In the Asta Valley (Italy), hundreds of enthusiasts come to enjoy one of the cleanest skies in the world, according to UNESCO. Situated at an altitude of 1,700 meters, the observatory is far from the parasitic lights of the city.

For astronomers, city lights need to be completely revisited to regain the beauty of the sky. “Many street lights glow 360 degrees in all directions and form a halo of light. Half of this light is sent upwards, it astonishes us, it is wasted, for which we do nothing“, Andrea Berganozi, astronomer. TO Due to lights and atmospheric pollution, some missions, for example, the observation of asteroids, have been transferred to the heart of the Alps. “The quality of our sky is so good, there are plenty of nights when we can observe the sky“Explains Jean-Marc Kristil, director of the Astronomical Laboratory in Saint-Bartholomew (Italy). On average, the Mont-Blanc sky is clear 250 days a year.