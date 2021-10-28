SanDisk: Up to -58% on memory cards and USB drives on Amazon

SanDisk is a US company known for its storage devices. In the form of memory cards or USB keys, various devices designed by the brand allow you to expand the memory of your smartphones, consoles, computers and cameras. If you have a Nintendo Switch, you can use the SanDisk MircoSDXC 512GB card for 109.99 euros instead of 182.99 euros in the colors of Animal Crossing Game. The 128 GB Assassin’s Creed version also sells for only 23.99 euros. This week, Amazon is offering discounts on SanDisk Ultra, Extreme and Extreme Pro microSDXC cards ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB, with or without SD adapter. The classic 256GB SDXC card goes for. 52.99.
Need to quickly free up memory on your iPhone or iPad? For 34.99 euros, Amazon offers you a 128GB iXpand Go USB key, which includes both the Lightning connector and the USB Type-A. If your smartphone is compatible with USB Type-C, you can choose between two models, 128 GB and 256 GB. Ultra Lux Metal keys that operate on the same principle of dual connection are priced at GB 23.99 for 128 GB and. 31.99. Euros at 256 GB. The SanDisk Ultra Dual 64GB and 128GB devices, which are compatible with mobile devices with a micro-USB port, also benefit from advertising. You can also find USB 3.1 models or the Ultra Fit Miniature key.