Michael Chernovsky – “Pig” | Culture

Chef’s surprise

The last days of Nicholas Cage’s career may suggest a kind of irreversible point, as the actor chose to go beyond a few years of excessive cinema, baroque, parody, protein, convention and classicism. , Very attractive of course. But it will resemble an art trap for a long time. The most recent images using the gauge are quite remarkable Mandy (Panos Cosmatos, 2018) No space (Richard Stanley, 2019) ou Prisoners of Costland (I Zion, 2021).

With this in mind, the story Pig, Michael Chernoski’s first film created fears about the further occurrence of this actor’s demonstration of insane power, although he remains one of the most powerful translators of contemporary American cinema today. Nicholas Cage plays a young luxury food broker, Aamir (played by Alex Wolf), who comes to collect a batch of black mushrooms every Thursday. But one night, Rob is attacked in his cabin, just before the attackers abduct the dog. And the man of the forest must return to the city and find those who stole his animal.

Cinema lovers Up to I look forward to the diversion of thrillers Boiled until hardened Currently very trendy, inspired by a promise John Wick Forest sauces, at their expense: Pig Conversely, surprisingly systematic taste, aimed at inactivity, or at least permanent failure of action, supports a descriptive depravity that is conducive to observing the close cracks of its more or less lost characters. Let’s summarize soon: Michael Chernowski’s first attempt at the most beautiful part of the new American adoor cinema.

Without the same subtlety of approach (city / nature resistance is somewhat obsolete here) and if it has not yet taken enough time to fully show this vast oscillation, there is no conflict between man and his environment. Characteristic of Kelly Richard’s cinema, Pig Has deep echoes in him The first cow Directed by the latter, it was recently released in theaters in France and represents the finest character of the art of the most important director of current American cinema. Sarnowski puts his story in the US state of Oregon, where Richard filmed five of his seven films, with Robin becoming a descendant of Cookie Di. The first cow, Being in solidarity with those around him; The man of the forest masters the world of plants, animals and minerals in which the mushrooms he collects thrive, guaranteeing his meager life. In the first scene of the film, he is seen walking with his seed, actually tasting the earth, taking food items and other porcini mushrooms and chanterelles to prepare food. So the presentation of the Rob character is very similar to the cookie scene at the resort, which is defined by the delicious nature of this explored gesture of picking berries and mushrooms with the intention of feeding the accompanying engineers. A peace emerges from these projects, the powerful notion that nothing can pollute this peace, that there is no outside world. This is further reinforced by the fusion relationship in which Kelly Richard’s film character appears to be living with his animal, just as he is associated with cows. Being emotional rather than a simple production tool. Tsarnosky, like Reichardt, named the respective films by the marker of specific animals, as if these characters were in their own right, but left to the perimeter of the maneuvers (the images actually focus on those who care most about them), even by the knot or source of these works.

The seed in Michael Chernoski’s film, its abduction and its owner searching for it, forces an intruder, Rob (Robin’s short name, first name for an animal,) Robin Facing his past as a chef (meaning “Robin”) (new relationship with Cookie from the resort movie!) Was overshadowed by an intimate drama. The memory dimension moves terribly Pig, The film’s storyline and his animal loss allow him to walk in his own footsteps in Portland, from his coach’s visit to his encounter with a potty former writer who became a restaurant chef. There he was empowered by his will to return to the old house he had shared with his late wife. Sarnowski’s film is a tragic film, further reinforced by Amir’s difficult story, between a suicidal mother and an absent father; The search for the seed, above all, is a work of memory, finding its culmination in the most beautiful food scene in which food becomes a way to revive the most buried and vital memories, allowing for ‘extinct’ awareness. Humanity, a memory suddenly rises like a lava from a volcano and we thought it was asleep (again, we can combine this idea The first cow And one of the important scenes in which the postman, Toby Jones, returns to the streets of London in his youth while tasting one of Cookie’s donuts).

Beautiful, surprising and sensitive film, it surpasses all expectations and immerses us in the emotions that return from the deep character, Pig So it is very significant as it is the first film which is both a real surprise and a big hit. Above all, it allows Nicholas Cage to show the extent of his talent far from his mighty last shows, in which he was the best representative. Here the actor shows an amazing sweetness and restraint, making this fallen character one of the best characters in filmmaking yet to impose.

