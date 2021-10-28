London is betting on growth to regulate its finances

The British draft budget predicts an increase in spending, which will not prevent the deficit from narrowing.

With stronger-than-expected growth, the treasury is in turmoil “Spread the money”, Is titled Times. When he presented his post-Govt budget on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak announced a sharp increase in government spending. He promised to help those on lower incomes and to reduce taxes for Britons who were worried about the latest increase.

The public sector OBR has raised its growth forecast for 2021 from 4% to 6.5%, a welcome improvement after a 10% decline in 2020. The British economy should return to its pre-epidemic level as soon as possible. Breakthrough of the year. But labor shortages and skyrocketing energy prices are showing early signs. And the increase in GDP should be less strong than expected in 2022, previously estimated at 7.3% to 6%. The minister also warned that Govt is still circling.

Read moreAre one of the two retirees born abroad?

Rishi Sunak announced that government spending would increase