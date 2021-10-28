Incredible viral photo of Boban Marjanovic!

Boban Marjanovic is one of the biggest fans of basketball fans around the world, thanks to his size and his bright personality. After his best game against the Rocket, the Serbian legend made a splash with a captivating photo.

For some weird reason, basketball fans often fall in love with great players, and this phenomenon is nothing new. In the 80s and 90s, Manut Pol was a fan favorite for his 2m31, who later gave the torch to Zhao Ming, who lived in China, and continued to be voted on by the All-Star Game by many of his supporters.

In the age of social networking, the giants of the NBA are more visible and much appreciated than they were at the time. During its debut in the league, Taco Fall exemplified “Taco Mania” and its minimalist The scenes that appeared on the pitch raised loud applause, Whether at home or outside, its popularity must be told. He also has more than a million Instagram followers, which is huge with just 27 games on the clock when a man enters his third year.

Boban Marjanovic and his 54.5 plates impress!

But the Cavaliers’ backbone is not the only “Golcoth” to be admired by fans. In fact, Boban Marjanovich is admired by all regular followers, and he justifies this love on the pitch. In the first game of the season against the Rockets, Serbian finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist in just 9 minutes, and he was instrumental in his victory. After his best trip, he appeared in front of journalists and caused a stir with a captivating photo.

An average chair and Bopan pic.twitter.com/yA9VA0RIwb – Tim Cato (tim_cato) October 27, 2021

As a reminder, Boban Marjanovic 2m24! It’s already huge among NBA players, so in a simple chair for ordinary people, it looks plain cruel. Even on a large stage, his legs easily touch the floor of the Mavericks media room … and talking about the legs, internet users retained it. From 54.5, it gives an insane conclusion:

Bopan Marjanovic is unique in his size, kindness and lunar actions on the pitch in the NBA landscape. This photo is a good reminder Players Physically mutated in the league.