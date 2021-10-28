"I'm a footballer and I'm proud to be gay" ... Josh Cavallo on social media

Football – Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo and his club have decided to post a video on Twitter to expose the left-back’s homosexuality.

Two years after his teammate Andy Brennan became the first professional footballer Want to come out of Australia, Josh Cavallo decided to follow suit. In a video posted on the club’s social networking sites Australia Titled Adelaide United and ‘Josh’s True’, the 21-year-old left-back has decided to express his opinion. Homosexuality In daylight.

His powerful words could probably provoke other footballers to drown. “I have something to share personally with you. I’m a footballer and I’m a homosexual, ”he says in the introduction to the video.

The weight of double life

“Growing up, I always felt the need to hide. I was ashamed. Hide who you really are to pursue your childhood dream … All I want is to play football and be treated like everyone else. I’m tired of acting while living this double life, it’s tired and no one wants to enjoy it, ”the Australian explained.

If he takes a long time to make this difficult decision, he is welcome to receive positive feedback from (…). Read more in 20 minutes

Video – Ouissem Belgacem: Former footballer thinks homosexuality pushes teens away from sports

read more:

“Madame”, a moving portrait documentary that explores the relationship between homosexuality and gender.

France team: Giroud regrets, but says “it is not possible to express your homosexuality in football”

Australia: Andy Brennan is the first footballer to express his homosexuality