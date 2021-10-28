High-definition technology “XeSS” installed on Intel GPU “Arc”, the first game demo-PC watch

Mi Intel27 to 28 hosts a private event called “Intel Innovation”. The main event was the announcement of the 12th generation core, but in the main video, there was a description of the functions related to the next separate GPU “arc” (code name: Alchemist).

The arc is made by TSMC’s 6nm process, and the best model has 32 built-in Xe cores. It has all the latest features needed to run modern games, supports DirectX 12 Ultimate and supports hardware ray tracing, mesh shader, variable shading and more.

It also has an independent AI acceleration function, which the company calls “XMX AI acceleration”. It looks like the tense hub in Nvidia, but as a technology to use it, the high resolution technology “XeSS” was introduced.

XeSS technology is similar to NVIDIA’s DLSS and AMD’s FidelityFX super resolution scope, and the game will be rendered with lower resolution to improve performance by reducing GPU load. It should guess multiple frames or high resolution images from the past, and the approach seems to be close to NVIDIA’s DLSS.

This XeSS should be supported in the game as well, but the keynote proved that “The Riftbreaker” works on Alchemist (beta demo version 22335 used). When drawn by XeSS in 4K resolution it can ensure that a large number of 3D objects run smoothly, which is better than 1080p.

Another feature of Arch is the “Deep Link” technology, which is already in entry level Xe MAX. Deep Link uses both the GPU encoder with the built-in CPU and the encryption of the discrete GPU to reduce transcoding time simultaneously, but it is also available in Arc.

In the keynote address, it was emphasized that time can be significantly reduced if Xe Graphics uses video converting software called “HandBrake” to integrate with a built-in CPU and Arc to perform formatting.