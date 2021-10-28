Between Luxury and Lifestyle Radisson opens in London, Milan and Seville

Despite the crisis, the hotel team continued its business plan. He quickly opened the Radison Red London Greenwich and Palazzo Touring Club Milan and the Magdalena Plaza Sevilla “Collection” in succession.

The Radisson Hotel Group has been on course since the outbreak began. In total, the hotel group has received more than 250 signatures worldwide for eighteen months, including 100 confirmed hotels in China alone. Its growth is also strong in the EMEA (Europe Middle East & Africa) region, reaching more than fifty hotel signatures and nearly thirty openings since the beginning of this year.

Also read our article Radisson aims to double its portfolio in West and Central Africa by 2025

In Europe, many programs have been implemented since the beginning of the school year. The first opening of all last month, in the Middle East, Radisson Red London Greenwich The O2, is not far from the popular concert hall. The 70-room hotel is the second hotel in the British capital to open under the Lifestyle brand, splitting into two after a hotel opened in Heathrow last year (actually a former Park in Radisson and Radisson Red). One of the first Radisson Reds opened in Glasgow; Next year in Gatwick and Liverpool, three (at least) channels are planned across Newcastle in 2023.

The U.S. team, which owns Chinese Xinjiang International, opened two Radisson collection properties in Europe in September. The historic Touring Club Milan, opened under its high-end brand, has been completely renovated and converted into an 89-room hotel. Seville has also been welcoming the Radisson Collection brand for a few weeks. The highly central Magdalena Plaza Sevilla has 89 rooms and suites. The hotel team envisions a major expansion in Spain, under different brands, with the goal of opening at least twenty hotels on the other side of the Pyrenees over the next five years.