Oct 27, 2021 0 Comments
The level of arms handling by Ukrainian citizens must be increased against the backdrop of a long-standing hostile environment in the east of the country. Such a statement Done Ukraine’s Interior Minister (MVT) Denis Monastirsky on Facebook after the conclusion of the shooting championship under the Ministry.

According to him, it is necessary to improve the practical skills of firing on civilians in order to strengthen the security capabilities of Ukraine. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs recalled the law “on the basis of national opposition”.

Monastirsky pointed out that the law will come into force in 2022 and will begin public involvement in the defense of the country as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), while advising to learn how to shoot Ukrainians.

In July, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Signed Law on the basis of national opposition. According to the document, voluntary units will be formed in each region to protect the territorial integrity of the country, which will become an integral part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and will be formed on the basis of regional communities.

This includes individual units of the Special Operations Forces. The law allows to prepare and mobilize the entire population to defend Ukraine, if necessary. The general leadership of the national opposition will be carried out by the President of Ukraine and the Supreme Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Earlier, to create an opposition organization, Zhelensky signed a law to increase the number of Ukraine’s armed forces by 4.4 percent – from 250 to 261 thousand people.

