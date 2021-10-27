The exhibition competition in Guangxi, Australia was canceled due to health reasons

The traditional preparatory stage for the Australian Open, the Kyung exhibition competition, was canceled on Tuesday due to uncertainty surrounding the health situation in Melbourne. “Uncertainty over the measures to take effect in January has been high in recent months, and we have not been able to ensure the best possible competition in absolute security,” he said. The director of the competition, Adam Kosher, said in a statement.
Unofficial vaccination rules
Due to the epidemic, the Kyung Classic could not hold in 2021 already. It should have taken place from 14 to 16 January 2022, shortly before the Australian Open, which is scheduled for 16 to 30 January. The rules for vaccinating players for the first Grand Slam of the season have not yet been clarified, raising suspicions that several stars, including Novak Djokovic, have been named nine times in Melbourne.
According to the Women’s Tour (WTA) email revealed by the New York Times, unvaccinated athletes can participate with 14 days of isolation and routine testing. Although the Prime Minister of the State of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, wants all participants to have a complete immunization schedule, there is a protocol that applies to players, except for the surprise.