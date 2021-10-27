The exhibition competition in Guangxi, Australia was canceled due to health reasons

Unofficial vaccination rules

Due to the epidemic, the Kyung Classic could not hold in 2021 already. It should have taken place from 14 to 16 January 2022, shortly before the Australian Open, which is scheduled for 16 to 30 January. The rules for vaccinating players for the first Grand Slam of the season have not yet been clarified, raising suspicions that several stars, including Novak Djokovic, have been named nine times in Melbourne.