Home Technology The ads reached the telegram: how it would look and work

The ads reached the telegram: how it would look and work

Oct 27, 2021 0 Comments
The ads reached the telegram: how it would look and work

Almost a year after its founder announced, the instant messaging app adds the option to advertise on channels for a fee. But these are not ads that you are accustomed to through Facebook or Google

Source: Unsplash

In December last year, Telegram founder Pavel Dorov called for the economy to continue. Its platform will add premium features like ads And paid sticker bags – now it happens. Telegram opens its advertising platform to individuals and companies, and how it works.

Not ads you know from elsewhere

Telegram’s new advertising site (Telegram Advertising Platform) is now available to anyone who wants to get started with instant messaging apps and reach new audiences – it has 500 million active users on a monthly basis and its users generate about half a trillion of content a month. Those channels.

The new site will allow those who wish to advertise on Telegram to reach multiple Telegram users on public channels with more than 1,000 users and will not operate in public or private groups. Telegram’s system gives advertisers the ability to target what kind of channels they want to target and the languages ​​of their preferred channels. Additionally, advertisers can choose specific channels to target and they do not want their ad to run on any channels or topics.

This is how you create an ad in Telegram Screenshot

With the announcement of the inclusion of ads on the platform, Telegram reiterates what Dorov said: The company only allows ads based on channel types and languages ​​and does not allow direct targeting of users because it does not plan to collect user information. Ads. Reads Telegram’s advertising site page that reads, “Users’ information is not collected or analyzed for advertising, and every user on a particular telegram channel sees the same sponsored message”, which has chosen to give the ads a labeled name “sponsored news”.



All articles and updates from the world of technology and high technology

All articles and updates from the world of technology and high technology
I am now waiting for you on the Giktiim channel on Telegram

“Sponsored Posts” (AKA Ads) Source: Telegram

The Telegram also clarifies that it does not allow direct targeting, does not collect any information about the user or analyze its actions after clicking on it, and does not allow sending ads to external links. The reason, according to the Telegram, is to ensure that third-party companies cannot track users of the operating system: “Anan believes that everyone has the right to privacy, and that technology sites must respect that.”

As the operating system is still in its infancy, Telegram calls it “trial mode” and once it is fully operational – Telegram will begin to share the revenue of these ads with the owners of the channels that allow the ads. This section will take place only after the telegram “covers its basic expenses”.

Telegram aired a complete guide for an advertiser, which explains how to create an ad from scratch, the advertising budget and whether the advertisers have aired their ad, tested by Telegram staff or have no budget to pursue. Got the guide Here.

Let’s talk about change with Giktiim reporters and thousands of geeks in our official team


Oshri Alexelsi

Geek your friendly neighborhood. Do you have a technical story? Talk to me: [email protected]

See also  How I finally got good at blood - the reader’s feature

You May Also Like

7 Best Online Video Makers 2021

Panasonic has released the updated GlamShell mobile phone

Panasonic has released the updated GlamShell mobile phone

Honor 50 şi Honor 50 Lite au sosit în Europa, cu servicii Google la bord; Cât costă telefoanele?Aşa cum ne aşteptam, astăzi 26 octombrie, Honor a adus în Europa noile sale telefoane Honor 50 şi Honor 50 Lite. Ele au debutat de ceva vreme în Asia, dar iată că azi sosesc şi pe Bătrânul Continent şi aflăm şi preţurile lor

Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite arrived in Europe with Google services; How much do phones cost?

NASA is testing its mega rocket for the moon: the mission is immediate

NASA is testing its mega rocket for the moon: the mission is immediate

How to enable God mode in Windows 11

How long does it take for money to disappear?

How long does it take for money to disappear?

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *