Squid Game: Everything about actress Jung Ho-yon

Actress Ho-Yeon Jung (sometimes pronounced Hoyeong Jung in our region) became an international star through the “Squid Game” series, in which she played the role of player number 067, or Sebiok Kong.

The popularity of the series has suddenly boosted the popularity of the young lady, whose Instagram account has grown from 410,000 subscribers to over 22.5 million in just a few days, making her one of the most followed people in her country.

“I thought ‘Squid Game’ was a fun and interesting series, but I didn’t expect it to make such an impact,” says the young woman, who already has small roles in South Korea and is known for her career. She is a model who has been exercising since she was 16 years old.

Ho-yon Jung was born on June 23, 1994 in Seoul, South Korea. “I was wondering what I could do with my life to feed myself, he told American Vogue in 2015. And I said: ‘Oh, I’m tall, so why not try modeling?'”.

After finishing second in the “Korea’s Next Best Model” competition, her career really started in 2016. Esteem Models, South Korea’s largest modeling company, decided to sign him.

Since that year, Ho-yeon Jung has frequently made headlines in local fashion magazines, but he is now preferred by the European fashion house.

“She signed a $ 1 million deal with Louis Vuitton. She will be one of their exclusive faces, apparently with the intention of selling more expensive handbags in Asia.” Things are moving so fast that he is expected to be in demand for the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid at the upcoming Fashion Week.

Beautiful clothes, ready-made clothes, cosmetics … all brands are really growing.

In 2020, Ho-Yon joins comedy company Saram Entertainment. “As I was getting ready for New York Fashion Week, my company asked me to send an audition video. All I did at the time was read the script, except to eat,” the model told a news conference.

Ho-yon says that I have been a different person since ‘Squid Game’, according to comments posted on the 7sur7 site. I learned a lot in such a short time. I have lived in New York for a long time because I want an international career as an actress and a man (…). Now it’s over. But for that, he had to go back to Korea for acting work. That’s weird. Strange. But having so many opportunities as an Asian model is amazing. There are a lot of talents in Asia, and a lot of beautiful women. I hope I can be an example to women in my country who have big dreams. Everything is possible. We have to rely on it and fight. ”