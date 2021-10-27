Panasonic has released the updated GlamShell mobile phone

Panasonic has unveiled the KX-TU456 mobile phone in the classic glam shell form factor.

The compact shock-resistant model will become an affordable and understandable device for the older generation (the model is compatible with hearing aids) and a reliable accessory in situations where you do not want to risk an expensive smartphone.

There is a notification panel on the phone card where information such as messages and missed calls are displayed. Large numbers and letters on the backlight are easy to read even in low light. A beep sounds when pressed so that the user can confirm that the dialed number is correct. Shock-resistant casing protects the phone from damage from a height of 1.5 m. The entire battery provides up to 25 days (up to 600 hours) of standby time.

240 × 320 pixel high-contrast 2.4-inch TFT color screen and clear menus make navigation easy. The capacity of the phone book exceeds 450 numbers, and five subscribers can set a priority call using the speakerphone (using the SOS button on the back of the phone). The built-in balance allows you to adjust the volume for each voice frequency range (there are three modes to choose from). There is also support for microSD cards.

The Panasonic KX-TU456 is available in black for $ 57.

