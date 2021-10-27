Nelson Cruz receives the Roberto Clemente Award

Each year, the Roberto Clemente Award is presented to an MLB player for his contribution off the field. Thus we seek to underline the social implication of a player.

Each year, all 30 teams submit a player’s name. Of these names, the name of Nelson Cruz stands out.

Note that the race candidate was Ryan Yarbro. Cruise was the Twins candidate, even though he had just finished the season at Tampa Bay.

But short. The work done in Tampa, Minnesota and the Dominican Republic is significant. He has helped provide food and financial assistance to about 1,200 families in his homeland.

Nelson Cruz won the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award. Congratulations to the best ambassador. Cruz scored 449 MLB Runs home. Most important statistic: He has provided food and financial assistance to 1,200 families in the Dominican Republic during epidemics. MLBNetwork Twins – மொjonmorosi October 27, 2021

In his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, he helped buy ambulances, fire trucks or medical clinics for the city. During epidemics, he organized himself with doctors and dentists to help his community.

So, a logical choice for Roberto Clemente.

The main party, which comes after Adam Winewright, claims to have touched on the prize. On the sidelines of Game # 2 of the World Series, he will be in Houston tonight to receive the award.

He has been nominated twice in the past and says he is very happy to have finally won the award.

