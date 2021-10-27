Home Sports Nelson Cruz receives the Roberto Clemente Award

Nelson Cruz receives the Roberto Clemente Award

Oct 27, 2021 0 Comments
Nelson Cruz receives the Roberto Clemente Award

Each year, the Roberto Clemente Award is presented to an MLB player for his contribution off the field. Thus we seek to underline the social implication of a player.

Each year, all 30 teams submit a player’s name. Of these names, the name of Nelson Cruz stands out.

Note that the race candidate was Ryan Yarbro. Cruise was the Twins candidate, even though he had just finished the season at Tampa Bay.

But short. The work done in Tampa, Minnesota and the Dominican Republic is significant. He has helped provide food and financial assistance to about 1,200 families in his homeland.

In his hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, he helped buy ambulances, fire trucks or medical clinics for the city. During epidemics, he organized himself with doctors and dentists to help his community.

So, a logical choice for Roberto Clemente.

The main party, which comes after Adam Winewright, claims to have touched on the prize. On the sidelines of Game # 2 of the World Series, he will be in Houston tonight to receive the award.

He has been nominated twice in the past and says he is very happy to have finally won the award.

  • Miami’s upcoming contract extension?
  • Want someone to lead the Mets?

See also  Rangers' K'Andre Miller talks about racist Zoom hack amid George Floyd protests

You May Also Like

NBA LeBron et Westbrook ont bizuté un rookie

On the bench, LeBron caused a commotion with a huge streak!

All components to update your NFL pool

All components to update your NFL pool

Analysis: Braves vs. Astros

Analysis: Braves vs. Astros

Trae Young a une nouvelle fois déclaré qu'il méritait le Rookie de l'Année dans une interview pour USA Today Sports

The American media publishes one of the top 12 best young men who split Luca and Trey!

NFL: A Quebec federation of major leagues

NFL: A Quebec federation of major leagues

World Series: Favorites against Astros Braves

World Series: Favorites against Astros Braves

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *