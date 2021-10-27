All components to update your NFL pool

Need an update on your NFL pool? Do you have many injured players? Are you frustrated by the athletes you have created and ready to drop them?

QMI Agency offers solutions for you! Here is an item for a position to choose from at a discount for the eighth week of Guttel circuit operations:

Trevor Lawrence – Quarterback (59% Available on Yahoo! Leagues)

The first choice, last taken in the NFL draft, was successfully completed before being on leave for the seventh week of operations. Lawrence also started to run with the balls and collected two touchdowns on the ground in his last three outs. The long-haired man has no reason to win against the Seahawks in Seattle next Sunday.

Brandon Bolton – Running Pack (Available on 94% Yahoo! Leagues)

New James White Bolton for New England Patriots. That means he is the pick of choice when Mac Jones passes one of his running backs. Against the Jets last week, he caught six of the seven passes sent in his direction, 79 yards and for a huge gain. Given the habits of the “bots”, it would not be surprising if the 31-year-old athlete continues to be targeted in this way.

Randall Cobb – Receiver (91% available on Yahoo! Leagues)

With the absence of Devante Adams and Alan Lazard due to the Covit-19, Cobb is expected to be one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite goals when the Packers face off against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. So he is an interesting option for this week, but after that he wants to become a free agent again.

Cole Comet – Tight End (75% available on Yahoo! leagues)

The newcomer was the most targeted for the Chicago Bears last Sunday as he was insulted by Illinois club Tampa Bay Buchanan. In the absence of Jimmy Graham, Kmet will once again have the opportunity to make a name for himself in this league.

Randy Bullock – Kicker (83% available on Yahoo! leagues)

Since the start of the season, Bullock has only missed three of his kicking attempts. Since the offense of the Tennessee Titans is running at full speed he will have a chance to put several points on the board at the end of the season.

Bengal – Defensive (Available in 78% of Yahoo! leagues)

After making life difficult for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, there is no reason why the Cincinnati Bengals defense should not wreak havoc against the weak New York Jets. In addition, the Big Apple team would have to do without quarterback Zack Wilson.