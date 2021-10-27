Home Top News Adele will host two concerts in London in 2022!

Oct 27, 2021 0 Comments
Patience, a few more weeks and new album D’Adeal Will be in our hands. After six years of absence, the singer leaves Easy for me, Powerful solo song that talks about resilience, patience and suffering. In a single week, the single broke the record for most online audiences in the United Kingdom, with over 24 million plays. Easy on m It now sits at No. 1 in the UK Singles Rankings with 217,300 sales, the highest number since its release. Your form D’Ed Sheeran In 2017 (226,800 sales).
Entitled November 19th 30Will be the account of his last six years renewed due to the painful divorce.
In a recent interview Vogue, The singer explains that this is a unique creation created by him. While waiting to extract all meanings and appreciate the artist’s talent, Adele Released two concert dates Hyde Park In London, July 1 and 2, 2022. Venues There are more to pre-order Can be purchased on its official website and on October 28 at 10am.
Will the singer release other dates in Europe? Nothing has been announced yet, but it is certain qu’Adele There are still a lot of surprises in store.

