Home Science 84 million years ago the Earth rolled sideways (turned back) “Cosmic JoJo”

84 million years ago the Earth rolled sideways (turned back) “Cosmic JoJo”

Oct 27, 2021 0 Comments
84 million years ago the Earth rolled sideways (turned back) "Cosmic JoJo"
A new study has confirmed the long-held theory that the Earth’s crust tilted laterally about 84 million years ago. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The land is not always steep. About 84 million years ago, at an event called “Cosmic JoJo”, the planet’s crust turned sideways and back again.

The real name of the nucleus is the true polar layer (TPW), which is the outer layers of the planet or The moon It moves around its center, tilting the shell relative to the axis of the object. Some researchers have previously speculated that TPW may occur Earth From late Limestone period, 145 million to 66 million years ago, but this has been hotly debated, says A.J. According to researchers.

You May Also Like

Beyond the galaxy. Astronomers have discovered a unique planet

Beyond the galaxy. Astronomers have discovered a unique planet

"We want to see the invisible"

“We want to see the invisible”

The first planet discovered outside our galaxy? The size of Saturn 28 million light-years away from the Milky Way

The first planet discovered outside our galaxy? The size of Saturn 28 million light-years away from the Milky Way

Chandra Observatory

NASA’s Lunar Laboratory has found evidence of an exoplanet outside the Milky Way

인류, 3천년 전부터 ‘정보의 외장화’로 뇌 용량 줄였다

Ecology and Evolution: Ecology and Evolution: Animal Peoples: News:

9 mysteries of Venus still unsolved | TechNews

9 mysteries of Venus still unsolved | TechNews

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *