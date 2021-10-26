Home Science The first planet discovered outside our galaxy? The size of Saturn 28 million light-years away from the Milky Way

The first planet discovered outside our galaxy? The size of Saturn 28 million light-years away from the Milky Way

Oct 26, 2021 0 Comments
The first planet discovered outside our galaxy? The size of Saturn 28 million light-years away from the Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered clues as to what would be the first planet discovered outside our galaxy.

So far, nearly 5,000 “exoplanets” have been discovered – worlds orbiting stars outside our Sun, but they are all located in the galaxy. Milky Way. The size of Saturn he discovered is a potential planet Nasin The C-handra X-ray telescope is located in the galaxy Messiah 51 and about 28 million light-years from the Milky Way.

Photo: NASA / ESA / S. Beckwith / HHT / Photos provided

Macias Galaxy51

The latest result is that the passing of a planet in front of a star blocks a portion of the star’s light and gives a characteristic drop in the amount of light detected by telescopes. This technique has already been used to detect thousands of exoplanets.

Dr. Rosen de Stefano and his colleagues saw drops in X-ray brightness derived from a type of material called binary X-ray glow.

De Stefano of the Harvard-Smithsonian Astronomical Center in Cambridge told the BBC that “the method we have developed and used is the only way to detect planetary systems in other galaxies.”

– This is a unique method, suitable for detecting planets around X-ray binary systems, from which we can measure the light curve.

In this binary system, a black hole or neutron star orbits an asteroid 20 times heavier than the Sun.

See also  A new experiment calls into question the laws of physics

You May Also Like

Chandra Observatory

NASA’s Lunar Laboratory has found evidence of an exoplanet outside the Milky Way

인류, 3천년 전부터 ‘정보의 외장화’로 뇌 용량 줄였다

Ecology and Evolution: Ecology and Evolution: Animal Peoples: News:

9 mysteries of Venus still unsolved | TechNews

9 mysteries of Venus still unsolved | TechNews

ship-accident

Cargo ships can predict travel accidents and anticipate future arrivals Ocean warming | Technology Technology News | Science | Technology News | Technology News | Malayalam Technology News

Home

To do Data Science Course in IIT .. – News18 Telugu

Rekord_24.10.21

Scientists have broken the record for coldest temperatures

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *