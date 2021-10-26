The first planet discovered outside our galaxy? The size of Saturn 28 million light-years away from the Milky Way

Astronomers have discovered clues as to what would be the first planet discovered outside our galaxy.

So far, nearly 5,000 “exoplanets” have been discovered – worlds orbiting stars outside our Sun, but they are all located in the galaxy. Milky Way. The size of Saturn he discovered is a potential planet Nasin The C-handra X-ray telescope is located in the galaxy Messiah 51 and about 28 million light-years from the Milky Way.

Photo: NASA / ESA / S. Beckwith / HHT / Photos provided Macias Galaxy51

The latest result is that the passing of a planet in front of a star blocks a portion of the star’s light and gives a characteristic drop in the amount of light detected by telescopes. This technique has already been used to detect thousands of exoplanets.

Dr. Rosen de Stefano and his colleagues saw drops in X-ray brightness derived from a type of material called binary X-ray glow.

De Stefano of the Harvard-Smithsonian Astronomical Center in Cambridge told the BBC that “the method we have developed and used is the only way to detect planetary systems in other galaxies.”

– This is a unique method, suitable for detecting planets around X-ray binary systems, from which we can measure the light curve.

In this binary system, a black hole or neutron star orbits an asteroid 20 times heavier than the Sun.