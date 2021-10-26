Home Entertainment Internal work: Crazy animated series about plot theories

Oct 26, 2021 0 Comments
Good surprise. Launched on Netflix last Friday, the animated series “Inside Job” tricks conspiracy theorists into making its audience laugh. And the mission is very successful.

Directed by Sean Tagucci, who is best known for his work as an editor on animated series such as Gravity Falls or the regular show, Insight Job, which was rejected in 10 episodes, follows the story of Reagan Ridley, Cognito Inc.’s chief scientist. The government organization that secretly runs the US government on the orders of the secret organizations that control the world.

He was appointed to his post after the expulsion of his father, who could no longer bear to participate in this vast institution of torpedo democracy and now seeks to denounce the deep state (of course without asking anyone). But his inability to be comfortable in social relationships does not make his daily life easier for co-workers or his supervisors.

“This series is about Reagan’s personal journey. It’s an interesting paradox of someone who wants to make the world a better place, with a deep sense of logic and practical thinking, working in a truly cynical company, ”explains Shion Takushi. American site from the Los Angeles Times.

For those who like the original version with verses, we see Lizzie Kaplan in the role of Reagan. But Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Disha Campbell, Will Blackrow, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John Dimagio and Brett Kelman. Note that Netflix has ordered 20 episodes of this animated series for adults. That means a second burst with 10 episodes will follow soon. Possible in 2022.

