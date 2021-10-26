Honor 50 and Honor 50 Lite arrived in Europe with Google services; How much do phones cost?

As we expected, today is October 26, Respect He brought his new phones to Europe Respect 50 And Honor 50 Lite. They have been introduced in Asia for some time, but today they have come to the old continent and we find their prices. about this Phones with Google services on board and in the Play Store.

However, some clarifications need to be made from the beginning: The Honor 50 Pro did not come to Europe, And Honor 50 Lite is not Honor 50 SE. This is a renamed or close Huawei Nova 8i. For now, the Honor 50 is available at HiHonor.com and can be ordered in Europe. In the UK, pre-orders start in a few hours, for example, delivery starts on November 12th. Customers a Honor Magicwatch 2 46mm Prize.

In continental Europe, a Respect 50 Starting from 530 euros For the version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, the version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs 600 euros. There are 4 shades: Black, Emerald Green, Frost Crystal and Limited Edition with Honor Code print. The phone has a Snapdragon 778G processor and a 6.57-inch LED screen with an update rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with a 108MP main camera and an 8MP ultraviolet camera on the back, but with 2MP macro and 2MP bokeh, as well as a 32MP front. The 4300 mAh battery is charged at 66W, and the phone runs on Android 11 with MagicUI 4.2.

Honor 50 Lite costs 300 euros And comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 6.67 inch IPS LCD screen, quad rear camera with 64MP main sensor, 16MP selfie camera, audio jack, 4300 mAh battery with 66W charging.