Australia has set a net zero emissions target for 2050

Australia, a coal-rich country, on Tuesday announced a target of zero zero emissions by 2050. However, the UN A few days before the climate conference the country avoided short-term objectives.

“Australians want a 2050 net zero emissions plan to take action on climate change and secure their future in a changing world,” Tory Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

However, he declined to increase emissions reduction targets for 2030, saying it was important to address climate change in any meaningful way and that he would work to keep the mines open.

‘Our heavy industries are mining, open, competitive and need to be transformed, so they will be feasible as long as global demand allows,’ he wrote in a speech released by his office.

‘Australian system’

Australia has previously agreed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28% between 2005 and 2030, with Morrison saying the goal is for the country to ‘meet and win’.

‘We will not be taught by others who do not understand Australia. The Australian way is how you do things, not if you are going to do them. It’s about getting there, ‘he wrote. He added that by changing the emission reduction targets for 2030, we will not break the promise we made in the last election.

Australia, widely regarded as a climate recession, is the world’s largest coal exporter, largely dependent on its electricity generation, and has long opposed the adoption of the carbon neutral target.

Tense negotiations

The pledge for 2050 comes just days before Mr Morrison’s departure for next month’s UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow.

Canberra has come under increasing criticism for failing to act quickly, including close allies the United States and Britain and its Pacific island neighbors, which are vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

After weeks of tense internal negotiations, Mr Morrison did not disclose details of a plan or concessions offered to his partners in the coalition government, which has long been dominated by climate skepticism and pro-coal interests.

