Australia burns more coal than ever before

Posted on October 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Against the wave of environmental preferences being discussed for COP26, Worldwide coal production resumes In general and especially in Australia. The Australian Government has recognized one of the leading manufacturers to double its surface mining capacity in northwest Sydney. Extended the life of three mines For the next eight years.

The island’s second largest export product, coal weighs tens of billions of euros and is the main source of its electricity generation. Exploitation sites, lost in the vastness of a sparsely populated area, are among the most spectacular places in the world.

Through the coalition game, the current government is apparently involving climate-skeptical nationalists. They are particularly insecure in protecting the coal-based economy. The country, which is expected to have new objectives, is more Gave up doing too much . This is repeated as it goes beyond what is set within the framework of COP21 to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28%. What is not enough for many.

Australia also lags behind by a relatively low overall greenhouse gas emissions rate of 1%. Compared to a population of 26 million, they are actually the highest individual in the G20.

The Story is a podcast of “Echoes” by Pierre Faye. This episode was recorded in October 2021. Editor-in-Chief: Clemens Lemastre. Guest: Grégory Plesse (“Echoes” reporter in Sydney). Director: Willie Conne. Music: Theo Bowlancer. Graphic Identity: Upian. Photo: William West / AFP. Sounds: Skynews, Subliminal World Music, TV5 Monde, France 5, Time4climatejustice.

