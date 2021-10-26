Home Top News Australia burns more coal than ever before

Australia burns more coal than ever before

Oct 26, 2021 0 Comments
070196506516_web_tete.jpg

Posted on October 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

How to subscribe to the story?

Against the wave of environmental preferences being discussed for COP26, Worldwide coal production resumes In general and especially in Australia. The Australian Government has recognized one of the leading manufacturers to double its surface mining capacity in northwest Sydney. Extended the life of three mines For the next eight years.

The island’s second largest export product, coal weighs tens of billions of euros and is the main source of its electricity generation. Exploitation sites, lost in the vastness of a sparsely populated area, are among the most spectacular places in the world.

False facts

Through the coalition game, the current government is apparently involving climate-skeptical nationalists. They are particularly insecure in protecting the coal-based economy. The country, which is expected to have new objectives, is more Gave up doing too much . This is repeated as it goes beyond what is set within the framework of COP21 to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28%. What is not enough for many.

Australia also lags behind by a relatively low overall greenhouse gas emissions rate of 1%. Compared to a population of 26 million, they are actually the highest individual in the G20.

The Story is a podcast of “Echoes” by Pierre Faye. This episode was recorded in October 2021. Editor-in-Chief: Clemens Lemastre. Guest: Grégory Plesse (“Echoes” reporter in Sydney). Director: Willie Conne. Music: Theo Bowlancer. Graphic Identity: Upian. Photo: William West / AFP. Sounds: Skynews, Subliminal World Music, TV5 Monde, France 5, Time4climatejustice.

See also  Jordan and Adele, ambassadors of French cuisine in London

How to listen to the story and subscribe?

Find all the chapters Story at Lesechos.fr

You can also find us for free Apple Podcast,Spotify, Or on Your browser.

The story is also available Teaser / Google Podcast / Costbox / Other applications (RSS).

You May Also Like

Ikea buys old Topshop store in central London for £ 378 million

Ikea buys old Topshop store in central London for £ 378 million

plus de statues d

Something strange is happening in the sculptures in this city!

How to Encourage Your Employees to Relax Outside of Work

Making Plans For a Post-Pandemic World? Four Things to Consider

How does Joe Biden's America see the world?

Texas is at the center of America’s worries more than ever

Open d

Australian Open – Are those who have not been vaccinated finally admitted in Melbourne? #AusOpen #Djokovic #Tsitsipas #Melbourne #V vaccine

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *