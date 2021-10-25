United States of Grand Prix – Manly from the beginning: Verstopen closes the door, but Hamilton passes

In the polar position, Max Verstappen (Red Bull) said on Saturday that he had not initially seen what would happen behind him. In short, he was not afraid of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), who qualified second. However, he inspected his glasses very quickly early Sunday.

The author of an average start, he could not stop the British attack and leaned to the left as he climbed towards the first corner. In the first corner, he bowed to the front, behind the Englishman and in front of his teammate Sergio Perez.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) in fourth place, Carlos Saines in the other SF21, on the other hand gave up his 5th place to Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) in the first lap.

Lando Norris (McLaren), Yuki Sunoda (Alfadori), Valteri Potas (Mercedes), finished 9th, and Pierre Casley (Alpadori) finished 10th.

