To do Data Science Course in IIT .. – News18 Telugu

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Launches eight-month Diploma Program in Programming and Data Science. Applicants do not need an engineering or computer science background to apply for the diploma program. It is enough to have a degree in any field. This is enough to do at least two years of undergraduate study Diploma course Can. IIT sources say that students can gain a wide range of subject knowledge through this syllabus. Any degree can qualify for this course. Its IIT Madras A formal diploma can train many more and improve their careers.

This course is designed in the form of a comprehensive learning distribution model that competes with the classroom learning experience. The curriculum is designed to answer every question of the students. Live sessions are conducted from IIT Madras. The assessment for the syllabus is in the form of an individual quiz. In addition, final tests are performed. Each subject is taught to increase course knowledge.

This online application portal was launched on October 4, 2021 at IIT Madras by the President of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Thirumalai Arohi, Senior Vice President, Infosys Limited and Professor Bhaskar I. Ramaxamy.

In this case IIT Madras Director Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthy spoke. He said that we conduct online learning along with personal attention. The curriculum is streamlined for student development. It is online Education Teachers ’experience in space can be instructive to learners. He said there is no doubt that this course will be very useful and attractive.

Applicants joining the course will be offered a 75 per cent fee waiver based on their socio-economic background, the company said. The pay-as-you-go model is implemented in this program.

This means you can always pay for the course you want. The company said it would provide financial assistance to students. The study will include live classes, assignments, projects and self-improvement skills, the company said.

How to apply ..

Step 1: The application process is completely online.

Step 1: First the official website https://diploma.iitm.ac.in/ Must visit.

Step 1: After that the course process should be completed completely. Therefore https://diploma.iitm.ac.in/admissions.html#AD4 Go to this link.

Step 1: Look at the course structure and fee details and apply.

Step 1: There is an opportunity to apply by November 15, 2021.