Like previous versions of the computer, Windows 11 has “God Mode”. This option provides quick access to advanced operating system features, but it is not enabled by default. Here’s how to get there.

The God Windows Mode, Which is like a Swiss military knife dedicated to the operating system. This “shortcut” allows access to all OS settings. Thanks to it, you can do all the management, control and customization tasks of Windows 11. Windows 11 It is full of all kinds of innovations

Note, the God method is not really new. We are already using it under the version of the operating system released on Windows 7, 2009! After that, the God system did not leave Microsoft’s operating system. So if it is found in Windows 8, Windows 8.1, we will benefit from it. God Mode Dance Windows 10, As well Windows 11 (Discussed here).

On the other hand, although God mode is actually in the operating system without the addition of software, It is not enabled by default (This was already the case in earlier versions of the OS). So it is necessary to make it accessible. Here’s how to use it with a simple small change in the registry.

How to enable God mode in Windows 11?

To access the God mode of Windows 11, it is relatively easy. Note that the handling is the same as required for older versions of the OS. If you are updating from Windows 10 to Windows 11, God system has all the possibilities already available on your computer. If not, do the following:

From the Windows 11 desktop, click Right button In an empty space Select the option New, Then select Documentary

Give your new folder the following name: God position. D ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C The folder icon then changes shape. This is the shortcut to the God system So, by double-clicking this shortcut to God mode, you can quickly access all the settings of Windows 11, whether simple or advanced.

Why Windows 11 God Mode?

The God system provides access to dozens of systems related to your configuration. See also An XXL power control panel. Thanks to it, you have the ability to access all customization tools, network management or OS settings by double-clicking. These tools are grouped into the following different types:

Taskbar and navigation

Sync Center

Network and Sharing Center

Pitlocker drive encryption

Keyboard

User accounts

Remote app and remote desktop connection

Date and hours

Work files

Storage spaces

Automatic activation

Color management

Identity Manager

File history

Power options

Ergonomic options

Options index

File Explorer Options

Options Internet

Windows Tools

Windows Defender

Devices and Printers

Police

Programs and Features

Speech recognition

Region

Problem solving

Backup and Restore (Windows 7)

Care and maintenance

Son

Mouse

Organization

Telephone and modem

All of these features are generally accessible in the application submenu. Settings Or Control panel. So you can find them in one window, no need to search. Although some are outdated (phone and modem, really?), Almost everything is necessary for those who want to fix their computer to the smallest detail. Wondering why Microsoft does not want to enable God Mode by default?