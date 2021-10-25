How long does it take for money to disappear?

Today we are more than we used to be Send and receive money through mobile apps. Nearly half of Spanish companies believe banknotes and coins will disappear Before 2030 90% continue to use cash and carry an average of 50 euros in their wallet.

Will the money disappear in 10 years?

This is a complex question that only experts can answer, although last year 2020 was in the midst of an epidemic Registration size Regarding the number of rupee notes in circulation. Large transactions are done digitally in many countries where the use of money is limited to avoid money laundering.

Introduction to our community Apps like PayPal, Accepting payments in companies and businesses with bismuth or cryptocurrencies encourages us to stop using money. All forecasts of when the money will disappear have been accelerated by the global Covid 19 epidemic, which has prompted many users who are not used to buying online to do so frequently. The Electronic money This has become widespread and it has become very common to pay for coffee or a loaf of bread using a credit card or other unrelated payment method.