COMPTOIR DES VOYAGES – Senior Sales Consultant Latin America (M / F) – CDI – (Paris 5th or Good (06)) | Discounts

Oct 25, 2021 0 Comments
COMPTOIR DES VOYAGES - 2 Senior Sales Consultants North America M / F - CDI - (Paris or Good) | Discounts
Company Website:www.comptoir.fr/

Travel counter, A tailor-made travel expert in immersion for more than 30 years, research for his company in Paris 5 or Nice:


1 Experienced sales consultant
Latin America Special M / F

Level to be filled in Paris 5 or Nice based CDI

Sales are at the center of your work …

Your mission is to sell sewing trips to our customers. Very good knowledgeArgentina, In Chili And you Peru This post is required.

Additional knowledge Bolivia That would be a plus.

Your customers are individual travelers looking for genuine advice, customization and reliability. You will manage their sewing travel plans from A to Z.

You will be in touch with our customers through the branch, by phone, through our website or through our video conferencing studios. Your business acumen, your good personal skills, your listening skills and your passion for travel are key to your success!

Profile:

– Are you interested and have a taste for business attitudes and challenges?
– Do you have a sense of communication and customer satisfaction?
– Do you know how to be organized, strict, autonomous and make decisions?
– Are you versatile and want to work in a team?
– Do you realize the value of responsible and dedicated travel promoted by Comptoir Des Voyages?
– You know Latin America and have 2 years of experience in tourism

So join us and bring all of your extra values!

conditions:

Level to be filled in CDI as soon as possible based on Paris Worm or Nice

Salary:

– Basic salary 12 months
Additional benefits : TR 8.80 covers 60% of TR; Mutual and futures insurance is 85%, viz. 19.92 / month pocket expenses

See also  ESO and SAFE begin to implement the Stroke Action Plan

To apply, please send us your CV, application file and cover letter via your recruitment page: Click here

